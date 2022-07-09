HIBBING — As the 2021-2022 high school basketball season came to an end, Hibbing High School boys basketball coach Joel McDonald seriously started thinking about his future as Bluejacket coach.
It wasn’t easy, but McDonald made the decision to step down from his coaching position, so somebody new will be leading Bluejackets when the 2022-23 season begins.
McDonald is at peace with his decision.
“I can’t say I feel confident that this is what I should be doing, but it’s my only opportunity to find out,” McDonald said. “This is the only time where I’ll be able to figure this out.”
A big part of McDonald’s decision is the fact that he wants to watch his son play at the college level.
“When Ayden had three years of left, I wasn’t paying too much attention to it,” McDonald said. “As time crept closer, I was thinking about it more. I didn’t want to take anything away from those other seniors, so I waited until the season was over.
“I thought about it from that point on. I talked about it a lot. I decided it was time to do it. It was a challenge, no question about it.”
McDonald started coaching in the boys program in 1997 as an assistant coach with Tony Harkonen.
He took over the varsity program in 2000, and coached for a total of 23 seasons, but as Ayden moves on to college, McDonald wants to travel and watch him play, and it is a six to 7 ½ hour trip to Sioux Falls, S.D.
McDonald also thinks back to his time as a college freshman, and he wants to make Ayden’s transition to college ball as smooth as possible.
“My dad (Bob), over his coaching career, didn’t get to see me play a ton in St. Cloud,” McDonald said. “At St. Cloud, I didn’t play a lot that first year. It was a tough year. There was a lot of learning to do.
“Had my freshman year been exceptional, I wouldn’t have felt, personally, that it wasn’t that tough to get through it. In the end, it mattered a lot.”
McDonald knows that Ayden is more prepared for this part of his life than he was at that age.
“With the AAU component and the opportunity to go against the top kids in the nation, he’s able to do it,” McDonald said. “Me, I just left town. I walked on campus and it was eye-opening to me.
“I wasn’t ready for it, not any phase of it. There’s no question that Ayden is exponentially more prepared for this than I was. I was oblivious of the reality that lay ahead of me.”
Health factors also played a part in McDonald’s decision.
McDonald had a heart issue back in 2007 and 2008, which didn’t seem like that big of a deal, but when bladder cancer showed up a couple of years ago, that put his life in perspective.
“That was a big part of it,” McDonald said. “I’ve always had a level of transparency going back to the heart problems. That’s one thing to get through, but there’s no game plan when it comes to cancer. You roll with what you find out.
“The heart issue didn’t weigh on me as much as dealing with this. The heart situation, I didn’t pay much attention to it. Dealing with cancer, there’s multiple times a day when you can’t get away from it. That was a significant factor in my priorities.”
McDonald accomplished a lot during his tenure as coach, including looking back into the history of the program and putting that in the forefront at the Lincoln Gymnasium.
“I found a lot of pride in doing the historical stuff for the program,” McDonald said. “Getting those pictures up and tracking the records, as much as I could, was something I felt that the boys basketball program lacked and needed to get to the point where it is now.”
The one person in McDonald’s life that got him through the good and tough times was his wife, Carrie.
“She stuck with me from day one,” McDonald said. “She doesn’t get enough credit for doing what she had done through all of this. She was the one that was the voice of common sense, helping me out through all of this.
“She’s not on the bench, but she was in the crowd hearing the voices. She handled herself well and deflected a lot of the stress that could have come my way for a lot of reasons.”
McDonald is leaving the program in good shape for whoever takes over the job.
“Building the program, establishing the yough program, that was the priority,” McDonald said. “We’ve been reaping the benefits of that recently. There’s still better days ahead for this program, but I’m moving on to a different phase of my life.”
