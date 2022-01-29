ST. MICHAEL — Ayden McDonald hit another milestone, but the end result wasn’t what the Hibbing High School boys basketball team wanted.
That’s because the Bluejackets couldn’t hit a shot in the first half, and Orono was red hot as the Spartans took control early and cruised to a 79-46 victory over Hibbing at the 2022 Breakdown Community Clash at the STMA Middle School West Gymnasium.
After the Bluejackets took a 2-0 lead, Orono went on a 15-0 run, and Hibbing never climbed out of that hole.
“It was a little bit of everything today,” Joel said. “This is going to be a part of the process of us getting back. In our last two games, we have played two solid teams. You try to talk and hide the fact that you’ve been off, but it’s hard to hide the fact that you’ve been off against teams like this.
“They’re quick. They can shoot the ball. They move the ball quickly. We’re not quite ready to move at that pace. Even in the halfcourt, the game moved fast for us. We’re late to certain spots, and good teams burn you. We were a lot better at it before the hiatus. We’ll get there. It’s a part of the process.”
The Spartans went on another big run, this time 13-0 late in the first half to take a 49-15 lead into halftime.
In the meantime, Hibbing couldn’t get a shot to drop.
“We’re frustrated, and maybe a little embarrassed, too, because you come down here and a lot of people come to watch,” Joel said. “That’s how it works. You have to keep your head on right, keep plugging away and moving forward.”
There wasn’t much to say at the half, so Joel told them to win the second half.
“You’re not coming back from that, but we had the opportunity to practice against a good team for 18 minutes coming out of the half,” Joel said. “We can’t simulate that at home. We had to take that into account and say, ‘Hey, we have to make something out of this.’
“We saw some flashes of things that were good, getting in the right direction. It’s going to take some time.”
The only drama left was if the younger McDonald could hit his 2,000th point.
He needed 18 coming into the game. He finished the first half with seven.
McDonald scored eight quick points, then he picked up another basket to put himself one-point shy of the mark.
After two free throws by Vincent Carlson, McDonald was fouled on the Bluejackets’ next possession.
At 4:18 of the second half, McDonald sank the first charity toss to reach 2,000.
Did it work out the way McDonald wanted it to work out?
“A free throw is fine,” Ayden said. “I was happy I hit that one since I was struggling a little bit. Someone threw me a nice pass, and I got to the line. We weren’t hitting shots, and I wasn’t hitting shots.
“We were struggling a little bit. We were playing OK defense, but the shots just weren’t falling today. A lot of short shots, so maybe we're a little bit gassed. We have to get our run back.”
The Bluejackets will have to do that with game time.
“The challenge is going to be we have a lot of games and less practice time.” Joel said. “We can’t blow off practice time or go through the motions. We’ve got improvements we have to take care of.”
According to Ayden, things will take care of themselves.
“We have to get back into the sync of things after being off for a month,” Ayden said. “We have to play defense. I liked how we played in the second half. We still lost by 33, but I was proud of how we fought in the second half.”
McDonald led Hibbing with 23 points. Carson Brown had nine.
Kyle Kallenbach and Isaiah Hagen both had 14 points for Orono. Jake Ferrell finished with 11, and Sebastian Loder and Cohen Kellogg both had 10.
HHS 15 31 — 46
OHS 49 30 — 79
Hibbing: Zach Rusich 3, Carson Brown 9, Dane Mammenga 1, Alex Chacich 5, Vincent Carlson 2, Jacob Jensrud 1, Ayden McDonald 23.
Orono: Cohen Kellogg 10, Kyle Kallenback 14, Grant Gunderson 4, Isaiah Hagen 14, Zach Close 7, Jack Kopesky 2, Jake Ferrell 11, Sebastian Loder 10, Logan Chappell 2, Ryan Nelson 2, Blake Nelson 3.
Total Fouls: Hibbing 5; Orono 18; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Hibbing 13-23; Orono 1-1; 3-pointers: Rusich, Brown, Chacich, Kellogg 2, Kallenback 2, Hagen 2, Ferrell, Loder 2.
