HIBBING — Hibbing High School senior guard Ayden McDonald came into the North Star State Hardwood Showcase tournament with 998 career assists.
It was a safe bet that he would eclipse 1,000 in the Bluejackets’ Tuesday game against the Badger/Greenbush-Middle River Gators in the Lincoln Elementary School.
Less than 10 minutes into the first half, McDonald got his second assist and became the first Bluejacket ever to achieve that milestone, but he wasn't done.
McDonald also poured in 50 points which are the most in a single game in Hibbing history.
All of that culminated in a 94-56 victory over the Gators.
Hibbing opened the game with a three from Alex Chacich on the game's first score.
McDonald assisted on the play giving him 999.
The Gators got a basket from Kobey Dallager to make it a 3-2, but McDonald answered back with seven-straight points for Bluejackets, making it 10-3.
Coming into the game, Hibbing did not know much about the Gators, so Hibbing coach Joel McDonald knew there would be an adjustment period in the early minutes.
“We winged it a little bit,” McDonald said. “We knew they came off a successful year last year getting to the semifinals in the state tournament (Class A). They got beat by the eventual champions, and they did an impressive job of finding the right spots against us.”
The Gators fought back from the early deficit to bring the score back to a one-point deficit of 12-11.
With 11:04 left in the first half, Carson Brown caught a pass from McDonald and hit a three, giving Hibbing a 15-11 lead. The shot also gave McDonald his 1,000th assist.
“It felt great,” Ayden said. “There was a sense of accomplishment.”
The Hibbing senior quickly gave his teammates praise for helping him reach his milestone.
“I’ve been playing for a while, and I’ve played with a bunch of great teammates over the years,” Ayden said. “None of this would have been possible without them finishing .”
“He’s a passer at his core,” Joel said. “He’s always been incredible that way.”
The father/son duo echoed the same sentiment about reaching that many assists — teammates.
“It's the culmination of playing with a lot of good guys, good teammates and good friends,” Ayden said.
The Gators hung with the Bluejackets as the teams traded baskets until Hibbing led 19-16.
Then the floodgates opened for the Bluejackets.
Brown got things started with a three, then McDonald and Chacich added some baskets giving Hibbing 18-unanswered points and a 37-16 lead.
“We started to move,” Joel said. “We created defensive rebounds and turnovers, which we ran on to get the game at the pace we like to play.”
Hibbing went into halftime, leading 52-26.
In the second half, the Bluejackets continued to light up the scoreboard.
McDonald got the scoring started with three, giving him 32 points.
As Hibbing’s score started rising, so did McDonald’s. This time, McDonald was the recipient of impressive passes from his teammates.
“He (Ayden) got a really nice shovel pass from Alex, and then Zach (Rusich) threw him an incredible pass,” Joel said. “These guys do that. They look for him because they know he’ll look for them back.”
With 5:40 left in the game, McDonald made his final shot, a three-point basket giving him 50 points.
Again, Ayden credited his teammates for helping him reach 50.
“My teammates got me into a rhythm,” McDonald said. “They did a great job of finding me today. It wouldn’t have been possible without them.”
McDonald broke the previous record of 49 points held by Jason Carrey back in 2008 in a game against Proctor.
The Gators were led by Zac Blawat and Dallager, who both scored 18 points.
McDonald led Hibbing with 50. Jacob Jensrud added 21 points.
BGMR 28 28 — 56
HHS 52 42 — 94
Badger/Greenbush-Middle River: Brandon Brazier 6, Zac Blawat 18, Gabe Warne 5, Ty Christian 4, Jaden Kostrzewski 2, Kobey Dallager 18, Aven Auguston 3.
Hibbing: Ayden McDonald 50, Jacob Jensrud 21, Carson Brown 8, Alex Chacich 7, Zach Rusich 6, Finley Cary 2.
Free Throws: BGMR: 4-8; Hibbing: 3-3; Total Fouls: BGMR: 8; Hibbing: 12; Fouled Out: None; Three-pointers: McDonald 5, Jensrud 3, Brown 2, Chacich, Brazier, Warne, Dallager, Augustson.
Superior 75
Warroad 54
HIBBING — Evan Bennett had 16 points to lead three Spartans in double figures as Superior beat the Warriors in the North Star State Hardwood Showcase Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Also hitting double figures for the Spartans were Jake Kidd with 14 and Tanner Swanson 13.
Warroad was led by Dylan Fix with 24 points. Evan Grover had 13 points, including his 1,000th-career point, and Cole Spenst finished with 10.
SHS 41 34 — 75
WHS 23 31 — 54
Superior: Evan Moreau 3, Curran Starry 5, Tanner Swanson 13, Shane Leask 5, Jake Kidd 14, Robert Olson 9, Evan Bennett 16, Tresean Sanigar 7, Dwayen Lull 3.
Warroad: Kyle Kvarnlov 4, Evan Grover 13, Dylan Fix 24, Cole Spenst 10, John Davis 3.
Total Fouls: Superior 14; Warroad 7; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Superior 4-5; Warroad 6-9; 3-pointers: Moreau, Starry, Swanson 3, Leask, R Olson, Bennett 2, Sanigar, Lull, Grover, Fox 2, Spenst 2, Davis.
Columbia Heights 75
Grand Rapids 47
HIBBING — Mujahiid Berton had 20 points as the Hylanders beat the Thunderhawks in the North Star State Hardwood Showcase quarterfinal game Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Also hitting double figures for Columbia Heights were Terrence Brown with 18 and Jency Davis with 10.
Grand Rapids was led by Iam Salmela with 17 points. Austin Hanson had 15.
CH 41 34 — 75
GR 25 22 — 47
Columbia Heights: Terrence Brown 18, Jency Davis 10, Mujahiid Berton 21, Donnavin Hinsz 7, Andrew Scroggins 4, Morke 8, Quaylan Hardrict 4, Leavale Hicks 3.
Grand Rapids: Iam Salmela 17, Kaydin Metzgar 4, Austin Hanson 15, Luke Roy 2, Aidan Tinquist 3, Danny Markovich 6.
Total Fouls: Columbia Heights 11; Grand Rapids 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Columbia Heights 8-11; Grand Rapids 6-11; 3-pointers: Berton 2, Hicks, Salmela 3, Hanson, Tinquist.
Duluth Denfeld 70
Red Lake 66
HIBBING — The Hunters overcame an 18-point halftime deficit to beat the Warriors in the quarterfinal contest of the North Star State Hardwood Showcase Tuesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Dane Dzuck led Duluth Denfeld with 22 points, followed by Marnaries Ferguson with 20, Cam Oliphant 12.
Red Lake was led by Gerald Kingbird Jr. with 20 points. Joshua Graves had 14 and Cade Beaulieu and Kenneth Fox III had 10 each.
DD 23 47 — 70
RL 41 25 — 66
Duluth Denfeld: Cam Oliphant 12, Gavin Bulthuis 6, Marnaries Ferguson 20, Carter Kilroy 2, Finnley Powell 2, Skyler Fossum 3, Quan Moore 3, Dane Dzuck 22.
Red Lake: Andrew Roy 1, Cade Beaulieu 10, Gordon Thompson Jr. 3, Justice Iceman 4, Gerald Kingbird Jr. 20, Joshua Graves 14, Kenneth Fox III 10, Isaac Spears 4.
Total Fouls: Duluth Denfeld 20; Red Lake 21; Fouled Out: G Kingbird, Graves; Free Throws: Duluth Denfeld 21-34; Red Lake 12-22; 3-pointers: Oliphant, Ferguson 4, Beaulieu 2, Thompson, Kingbird 2, Graves, Fox 2.
Wednesday’s Results
Warroad 51
Grand Rapids 50
HIBBING — Dylan Fix scored with 15 seconds to play, then the Thunderhawks missed two free throws with just over a second to play as the Warriors beat Grand Rapids in consolation semifinal contest Wednesday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
Fix finished with 16 points, including his 1000th-career point for Warroad. Grover had 15.
The Thunderhawks were led by Hanson with 16 points, followed by Salmela with 14.
WHS 23 28 — 51
GR 26 24 — 50
Warroad: Grover 15, Fix 16, Spenst 16, Davis 2, Thompson 2.
Grand Rapids: Salmela 14, Metzgar 5, Hanson 16, Florek 7, Roy 6.
Total Fouls: Warroad 8; Grand Rapids 10; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Warroad 4-7; Grand Rapids 2-7; 3-pointers: Grover, Fix 3, Spenst 3, Salmela, Metzger, Hanson 2, Florek, Roy.
