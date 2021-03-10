BIWABIK — After nearly a year without state tournaments, the first high school state champions of the 2020-21 school year were crowned Wednesday as the Minnesota State Alpine Skiing Championship was held at Giant’s Ridge.
Edina won the girls race, edging runner-up Orono by just two points with Lakeville South taking the boys title, six points over second place Stillwater.
Individually, Blake’s Ava Pihlstrom was the girls’ champion beating Lakeville North’s Peyton Servais and White Bear Lake’s Maggie Blanding by nearly a full second.
The boys podium featured Forest Lake’s Zach Trotto landing in first place, followed by Lakeville South’s William Nida and Breck’s Sam Shideman not far behind.
Due to COVID restrictions, the race was held nearly a month later than normal making for a challenging day on the hill as temperatures in the mid to upper-40s softened the course.
Course officials worked tirelessly to quickly replace gates which were knocked loose by skiers and a mixture of fertilizer was spread on the course to keep the racing surface firm.
Virginia Area’s Jacob McCarthy was the top Iron Range finisher placing 33rd out of the 88 top racers in the state.
According to VAAST assistant coach Eli Little, the senior made the most of enjoying his second trip to state, including relaxing in his family’s ice fishing house at the bottom of the hill.
“I got to the Ridge at about 7:15 and went inside their fish house where we had coffee and told fishing stories for an hour and a half before he skied,” Little said. “Talk about bonding with your athlete. I imagine it took his mind off the stress of it.
“He told me that he was going to do his very best as always, but ‘I’m here to have fun.’ I thought, ‘Man, what a cool way to be.’”
After winning every regular-season race he entered and placing third at last week’s Section Meet, Little was concerned that McCarthy would be disappointed in his performance.
“I reassured him that he already won,” Little said, “Sure, they weren’t his best runs but the conditions didn’t allow for that. He had two good runs where he stood on both feet and is in the top quarter of the best skiers in the state.
“For the rest of his life if anyone asks if he ever went to State he can say ‘Twice.’ He should be really proud.”
Hibbing sent two skiers to the State meet in seniors Maddy Clusiau and Evan Vinopal. Clusiau, who finished in a tie for 68th, conceded the demanding course conditions but still enjoyed the State experience.
“The snow conditions were definitely something we are not used to and affected my race,” Clusiau said. “The skiers we were up against were on a whole other level. I think it’s a pretty big accomplishment to make it to the State Meet.
“I was more focused on having fun than I was with the competitive aspect.”
Her Bluejacket teammate, Vinopal, also had a rough day with the conditions, having to hike on both runs and finishing in 77th place.
“It definitely wasn’t the prettiest race I’ve done, but I’m glad that I had the opportunity to get out there and experience the State Meet,” Vinopal said. “I still had a lot of fun skiing the courses.”
Now that their racing careers are over, both Bluejackets acknowledge that they will still be able to ski for the rest of their lives.
“Now it’s just me and my free skis for the rest of the season,” Vinopal said with a smile.
Clusiau added, “Skiing is a sport that has shaped who I am and although I’m really going to miss racing, I’ll have my whole life to free ski. It’s never a bad day when you’re out on the hill.”
