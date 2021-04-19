VIRGINIA — Jacob McCarthy has been skiing since he was just 2 years old.
The 18-year-old Virginia Area Alpine Ski Team member is now known for his commitment, which led him to the State Meet in 2019 and 2021.
How did he reach such heights?
“Overall my training … that I’ve done has really helped push me through this year and my career,’’ McCarthy said recently at Virginia High School. “Tons of training prepared me for state, sections and all of that. I think that’s pushed me through,’’ according to the skier, who said the extra work he put in gave him an advantage.
McCarthy’s work ethic led to a third-place finish at the Section 7 Meet and 33rd at the State Meet. For his efforts, the Virginia senior has been named the All-Iron Range Skier of the Year by the Mesabi Tribune and the Grand Rapids Herald-Review.
“He’s very committed to the sport,’’ said VAAST head coach Benji Neff. “He grew up in a skiing family,’’ including his parents and his sister Brittaney Letourneau (a former VAAST and State Meet skier).
“My mom and dad pushed me into racing and that got me going. I’ve loved it ever since I started it,’’ McCarthy said. “My sister used to race here at VAAST, so she wanted me to do it too. I just followed in her footsteps and kept going. “She gave me some tips overall and I used to race with her when I was real little and she was in high school.’’
In addition to his success at sections and at state, McCarthy won every regular season meet.
“That was pretty fun,’’ he said.
“That just kind of speaks to his experience, skill and smart skiing,’’ Neff added. “He’s fast and consistent. That takes a different skill set.’’
McCarthy “has kind of got a unique style’’ because he is not as big as most skiers. “He kind of makes up for that in quickness and agility,’’ Neff added.
“His is just a little different than others. He uses those techniques to his advantage. That allows him to pick up speed in the flats, but not so much on the steeps.’’
With any athlete, “the mental part is so huge. He’s a smart kid and he’s a smart skier.’’
Regarding being consistent, McCarthy has the ability to determine the risk/reward during his races, Neff said. The skier has to determine if he wants to take a faster (riskier) line or sacrifice a little bit of time to be safer.
“You have to make that decision constantly,’’ according to Neff, and that ability helps McCarthy to the next level.
As far as being on the edge while doing a run, “you always have that in mind, but you really just have to push that behind you and really just focus on what you want and how you can prepare to push yourself through the race,’’ McCarthy said.
His experience also comes from spending extra time with his family at Giants Ridge. His dad is a patroller there and his mom also skis. “If he’s not racing, there are a lot of times he’ll be at the hill skiing. That’s going to make you a better skier.’’
McCarthy’s training six days a week and his family skiing connections helped him advance to the State Meet two of the last three years.
“I think it’s very good. Some people haven’t gotten the chance because sections is a big deal. If you mess up once you’re kind of done. So you really have to have two solid runs to make it to state. It’s different every year.’’
McCarthy also credited his coaches for their help.
“They did a great job throughout my high school and pushed me to be the best skier I could possibly be.’’
The Virginia senior plans to go to Mesabi Range College next fall to be a carpenter.
He would also like to stay involved in skiing.
“I’m going to see if I can ski with UMD (University of MInnesota Duluth) in the winter.’’ McCarthy doesn’t know if he can do that, but he’s going to find out. He is also considering getting involved with coaching skiing, as well.
----
The All-Iron Range Ski Team consists of VAAST’s McCarthy, Marco Pazzelli, Travis Bird and Samuel Beukema; and Hibbing’s Evan Vinopal, Carter Bungarden, Jackson Johns, Sam Gabardi, and Zander Cuffe.
