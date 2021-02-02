Mavec's 31 points lead Golden Bears past MI-B, 82-70

EVELETH — Carter Mavec poured in 31 points and the Golden Bears controlled the paint to pick up a 82-70 win over visiting Mountain Iron-Buhl.
“He was getting to the rim and attacking, which was allowing him to create and guys were working off him. They were getting back door cuts and good looks,’’ said Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Adam Roen.
Will Bittmann, Carter Flannigan and Jake Sickel, meanwhile, used their size to their advantage to help the Bears take control of the game, offensively and on the glass.
E-G’s height in the lane many times led to MI-B going one shot and done, Roen told the Mesabi Tribune. “We boarded every time, which is huge. Weakside, strongside, we had all the guys going to the boards.’’
Mavec got going early with 17 first-half points and 14 in the second stanza. He was making his own shots and getting everyone else involved too.
“It was a great night for him. Getting out, pushing the ball and getting some good looks and attacking the basket,’’ the coach stated. “With (Josh Creer) Oberstar getting into foul trouble, he took a good leadership role and he did very well with it with the senior on the bench the majority of the game.’’
Mountain Iron-Buhl battled with the Bears right from the start and had the lead for most of the first half.
Asher Zubich led the charge for the Rangers with 22 points in the opening frame (26 for the game) and had his team up by as much as nine at 36-27.
However, AJ Roen, Mavec, Flannigan and Sickel outscored the Rangers 15-8 to close out the half down just 44-42.
Adam Roen credited MI-B for holding the first-half lead.
“They have spectacular athletes. You can’t deny that. They came out and did exactly what they wanted to do. They knocked down all their shots. We weren't making shots. We weren't making proper cuts.’’
The Rangers were in control early on, but E-G never let down.
“I’m very proud of our boys. They kept their composure. They kept working on what we needed to do.’’
Just a few minutes into the second half, the Bears took a 50-48 lead on Mavec’s fast break layup and the home team never trailed again.
Big man Bittmann got more involved in the second half offense and Eveleth-Gilbert was soon hitting on all cylinders.
Still the teams were separated by just a few points until E-G had a 68-67 lead.
The Rangers had several missed shots, while Mavec, Sickle, Bittmann and Roen converted on the offensive end. After a 14-3 run to close the contest, the Bears sealed the 82-70 victory.
Coach was please to see his club limit Zubich and MI-B in the second half.
“I’d like to say we can take all the credit for that (26 second-half points), but they cooled off a little bit. That always helps out on your defensive side.’’
The Bears’ size became more and more obvious as the game wore on.
“Will (Bittmann) and Flannigan worked really hard inside. Every time down the floor they were battling. I don’t if they didn’t battle as hard as they did, the outcome would have been the way it was. Those two right now are gassed, and rightfully so. They worked really hard.’’
“Obviously Eveleth’s size wore on us,’’ MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta said. “We’re trying to battle defensively and I think we did fine when we had energy. But as we start to lose that intensity ... our lack of size starts to show. Give Eveleth credit, they took advantage of that.’’
When some of his team’s shots started to not fall, “that affected our intensity too. We have to grow up and learn not to have that happen. We’ll get there. We just have to keep working at it,’’ Buffetta added.
Sickel added 15 points for E-G, while Bittmann had 14 and Flannigan chipped in with 10.
Nikolas Jesch also hit double figures for MI-B with 16 points.
E-G (4-1) hosts Cherry on Thursday, while MI-B (1-4) hosts Lakeview Christian in their first home contest on Friday.
MI-B 44 26 — 70
E-G 42 40 — 82
MI-B: Asher Zubich 26, Cooper Salinas 3, Mason Clines 2, Jeffery Kayfes 5, Riley Busch 3, Josh Holmes 6, Nikolas Jesch 16, Braxton Negen 5, Alex Schneider 2, Lukas Madson 2. 3-pointers: Zubich 4, Salinas 1, Kayfes 1, Busch 1, Holmes 2, Jesch 2, Negen 1. Free throws: 4-4. Total fouls: 24. Fouled out: Jesch.
E-G: Carter Mavec 31, AJ Roen 8, Carter Flannigan 10, Josh Creer-Oberstar 4, Jake Sickel 15, Will Bittmann 14. 3-pointers: Mavec 2, Roen 1, Sickle 2. Free throws: 19-33. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: Creer-Oberstar.
BOYS' HOCKEY
Hermantown 12,
Virginia/MI-B 0
At Hermantown, the Hawks rolled past the Blue Devils in dominating fashion with a 12-0 victory.
No further details were available as this edition went to press.
