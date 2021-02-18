INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Eveleth-Gilbert’s Carter Mavec led all scorers with 29 points Tuesday as the Bears downed International Falls, 74-58.
The Golden Bears also got 17 points from AJ Roen and 13 from Will Bittmann. Roen’s outing included four 3-pointers, while Mavec hit on three from beyond the arc.
The Broncos were paced by Jett Tomczak with 25 points (including eight 3-pointers).
E-G (8-1) plays at Bigfork Friday.
E-G 32 42 — 74
IF 29 29 — 58
E-G: Carter Mavec 29, AJ Roen 17, Carter Flannigan 4, Josh Creer-Oberstar 4, Jake Sickel 7, Will Bittmann 13. 3-pointers: Mavec 3, Roen 4. Free throws: 25-41. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
IF: Knute Boerger 8, Riley Larson 7, Jesse Forsythe 3, Cullen Rein 15, Jett Tomczak 25. 3-pointers: Larson 2, Forsythe 1, Tomczak 8. Free throws: 5-11. Total fouls: 25. Fouled out: None.
NORDIC SKI
COLERAINE — Ely’s Jasper Johnston put down a time of 13:03 to win the boys’ event at Tuesday’s Grand Rapids Invite at Mount Itasca in Coleraine.
Johnston’s win helped the Timberwolves take the boys’ team victory with 100 points. Duluth Marshall took second at 99 and Grand Rapids was just two points back at 98.
On the girls’ side, Ely sophomore Zoe Devine crossed first with a time of 16:53 to help the girls’ team come home first, as well. The Wolves scored 100 points, while Grand Rapids and Proctor each had 98.5.
The final positions for both the boys and the girls were determined after two separate races were held. Ely went up against Marshall in the late race and Grand Rapids took on Proctor in the early race.
For the boys’ division, Ely’s Gabriel Pointer took fourth place overall with a time of 15:02, Jon Hakala was eighth in 15:51, and Micah Larson was 11th in 16:49.
In the girls’ division, the Timberwolves’ Phoebe Helms claimed fifth in 18:00, while teammates Ava Skustad (18:44) and Julia Schwinghamer (19:04) placed eighth and ninth, respectively.
----
Boys’ Team Results: 1, Ely 100; 2, Marshall 99; 3, Grand Rapids 98; Proctor 96.
Girls’ Team Results: 1, Ely 100; 2T, Grand Rapids 98.5; 2T, Proctor, 98.5; 4, Marshall 97.
