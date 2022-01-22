Mavec reaches 1,000 in Bears' loss to Como Park

ST. PAUL — Eveleth-Gilbert’s Carter Mavec hit a big milestone Saturday afternoon, eclipsing the 1,000 career point mark in the team’s contest with St. Paul Como Park.
The Bears ultimately lost to the Cougars 65-45. Como Park led at the half 37-24 with Amir Plair and Mason Aarness leading the way with points each. Will Bittmann led the Bears at the break with 12.
Mavec finished the game with 12 points while Bittmann led the team in scoring with 23.
Como Park was led by Aarness’ 18 points. Plair finished with 15 and Rayan Taha chipped in with 10.
Eveleth-Gilbert (5-8) will travel to Mountain Iron-Buhl on Tuesday.
EG 24 21 — 45
CP 37 28 — 85
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 12, AJ Roen 3, Payton Marks 2, Carter Flannigan 5, Will Bittmann 23; Three pointers: Mavec 1, Roen 1; Free throws: 11-19; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.
St. Paul Como Park: Jountay Kibble 4, Amir Plair 15, Mason Aarness 18, Donnell Gibson 7, Dylan Aarness 9, Levi Nichols 2, Rayan Taha 10; Three pointers: Plair 1, M. Aarness 4, Gibson 1, D. Aarness 1; Free throws: 2-3; Total fouls: 17; Fouled out: none.
FRIDAY’S GAME
Breck 85
Eveleth-Gilbert 68
At Golden Valley, the Breck Mustangs had a little bit too much firepower for the Eveleth-Gilbert boys’ basketball team Friday night, downing the Golden Bears 85-68.
Carter Mavec led the Bears in the loss with a game-high 29 points. Will Bittmann added 15 and Carter Flannigan finished with 10.
The Mustangs were led by Waziri Lawal’s 20 points. Will Walker added 19 and Jimmy Koch finished with 17.
EG 35 33 — 68
BS 40 45 — 85
Eveleth-Gilbert: Carter Mavec 29, AJ Roen 6, Payton Marks 5, Carter Flannigan 10, Will Kemp 2, Will Bittmann 15; Three pointers: Mavec 7, Roen 2; Free throws: 5-15; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Breck: Tommy Hofer 4, Miles Newton 7, Jimmy Koch 17, Waziri Lawal 20, Will Walker 19, Teddy Koch 2, Kevin Armstrong 15; Three pointers: J. Koch 1, Lawal 2, Walker 2; Free throws: 18-26; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Northland 50,
Mesabi Range 31
At Virginia, the Mesabi Range Lady Norse played host to the No. 3 team in the country, the Northland Pioneers.
In the end, the Pioneers lived up to their reputation, downing Mesabi Range 50-31 at William Wirtanen Gymnasium.
Sakhia Howard-Reynolds led the Lady Norse in the loss with eight points . Bonnie Taylor and Christianna Monger each finished with six points. Alani Pettis had five points and 10 rebounds.
The Pioneers were led by Kasey Stegman’s 11 points. Chloe Kuznia finished with 10. JackieLynn Taflin brought down 16 boards to dominate the glass.
Mesabi Range (3-9 overall, 1-2 MCAC North) travel to Rainy River on Wednesday.
NCC 20 9 12 9 — 50
MRC 5 7 9 10 — 31
Northland: Chloe Kuznia 10, JackieLynn Taflin 6, Macy Skyberg 7, Lexie Benke 3, Kasey Stegman 11, Vivan Coan 6, Keylee Dahl 7; Three pointers: Kuznia 2, Stegman 1; Free throws: 5-8; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Bonnie Taylor 6, Alani Pettis 5, Amelia Fritz 2, Sophia Christofferson 2, Christianna Monger 6, Winter Sainio 2, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 8; Three pointers: Monger 1; Free throws: 8-15; Total fouls: 11; Fouled out: Pettis.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Northland 74,
Mesabi Range 67, OT
At Virginia, the Mesabi Range men’s basketball team found themselves in a back and forth battle with Northland Saturday in a game that needed overtime to decide a winner.
After being knotted up 59-59 after regulation, the Pioneers grabbed the advantage in the extra frame to down the Norsemen, 74-67.
Mesabi Range was led by Mark Campbell’s 17-point, 13-rebound double-double. Glentrel Carter added 13 points for the Norse.
The Pioneers were led by five players in double figures with Quincy Leday, Jaylen Webb and Zach Meyer all finishing with 14 points. Ashawn Phillops finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds. D’Mani Nettles chipped in with 10.
Mesabi Range (5-12 overall, 3-3 MCAC North) travels to Rainy River on Wednesday.
NCC 29 30 15 — 74
MRC 27 32 8 — 67
Northland: Quincy Leday 14, Ryan England 8, D’Mani Nettles 10, Jaylen Webb 14, Ashawn Phillips 13, Zach Meyer 14, Kenny Placid 1; Three pointers: England 2, Webb 4, Meyer 1; Free throws: 11-18; Total fouls: 8; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 9, Glentrel Carter 13, Mark Campbell 17, Mayan White 6, Nataj Sanders 8, Ziaire Davis 5, Arius Spearman 5, TQ Wair 4; Three pointers: Radford 3, Carter 1, Davis 1, Spearman 1; Free throws: 3-3; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
FRIDAY’S GAME
Central Lakes 77,
Mesabi Range 74
At Virginia, the Norsemen found themselves trailing by three at halftime, but couldn’t find a way to get over the hump against Central Lakes, falling to the Raiders 77-74 Friday night.
Lyric Radford tallied 18 points to lead Mesabi Range in the loss. Mark Campbell finished with 13 and Glentrel Carter added 12.
Central Lakes was led by Jalen Dearring’s 26 points. Quamar Gresham added 15. Zaa Buffalo finished with 12.
Mesabi Range (5-11 overall, 3-2 MCAC North) hosted Northland on Saturday. Results from that game will be in Tuesday’s Mesabi Tribune.
CLC 38 38 — 77
MRC 36 38 — 74
Central Lakes: Jalen Dearring 26, Josh Lewis 3, Quamar Gresham 15, CJ Davenport 2, Treveon Jones 2, Hunter Nissen 3, Zaa Buffalo 12, Evan Hoy 9, David Felix 5; Three pointers: Dearring 1, Gresham 2, Nissen 1, Buffalo 2; Free throws: 21-31; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.
Mesabi Range: Lyric Radford 18, Glentrel Carter 12, Mark Campbell 13, Mayan White 9, Nataj Sanders 4, Ziaire Davis 8, Arius Spearman 6, TQ Wair 2, Artenquis King 2; Three pointers: Radford 6, Campbell 1, White 3, Davis 1; Free throws: 9-11; Total fouls: 25; Fouled out: Carter, Campbell, Spearman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.