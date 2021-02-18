Mavec leads E-G past Broncos, 74-58

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Eveleth-Gilbert’s Carter Mavec led all scorers with 29 points Tuesday as the Bears downed International Falls, 74-58.

The Golden Bears also got 17 points from AJ Roen and 13 from Will Bittmann. Roen’s outing included four 3-pointers, while Mavec hit on three from beyond the arc.

The Broncos were paced by Jett Tomczak with 25 points (including eight 3-pointers).

E-G (8-1) plays at Bigfork Friday.

E-G 32 42 — 74

IF 29 29 — 58

E-G: Carter Mavec 29, AJ Roen 17, Carter Flannigan 4, Josh Creer-Oberstar 4, Jake Sickel 7, Will Bittmann 13. 3-pointers: Mavec 3, Roen 4. Free throws: 25-41. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

IF: Knute Boerger 8, Riley Larson 7, Jesse Forsythe 3, Cullen Rein 15, Jett Tomczak 25. 3-pointers: Larson 2, Forsythe 1, Tomczak 8. Free throws: 5-11. Total fouls: 25. Fouled out: None.

