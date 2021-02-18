Mavec leads E-G past Broncos, 74-58

INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Eveleth-Gilbert’s Carter Mavec led all scorers with 29 points Tuesday as the Bears downed International Falls, 74-58.
The Golden Bears also got 17 points from AJ Roen and 13 from Will Bittmann. Roen’s outing included four 3-pointers, while Mavec hit on three from beyond the arc.
The Broncos were paced by Jett Tomczak with 25 points (including eight 3-pointers).
E-G (8-1) plays at Bigfork Friday.
E-G 32 42 — 74
IF 29 29 — 58
E-G: Carter Mavec 29, AJ Roen 17, Carter Flannigan 4, Josh Creer-Oberstar 4, Jake Sickel 7, Will Bittmann 13. 3-pointers: Mavec 3, Roen 4. Free throws: 25-41. Total fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.
IF: Knute Boerger 8, Riley Larson 7, Jesse Forsythe 3, Cullen Rein 15, Jett Tomczak 25. 3-pointers: Larson 2, Forsythe 1, Tomczak 8. Free throws: 5-11. Total fouls: 25. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.