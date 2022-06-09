HIBBING — It has been far too long since the Hibbing High School boys track team has sent an athlete to state.
That runner was Joey Fenstermacher in 2015.
Since then, the well has run dry until this season.
Not only did the Bluejackets get one runner to state, but two as Amari Manning and Jacob Jensrud will take their talents to St. Michael-Albertville for the State Class AA Track and Field Meet, which gets underway today at 9 a.m.
Manning will be competing in the long jump and 100, while Jensrud will run in the 200.
This opportunity means a lot to Manning, who didn’t realize it had been that long between state-meet appearances.
“I was surprised because we have had some great athletes go through this program,” Manning said. “To find that out is crazy. Seeing as this my last year, this does mean a lot.
“This is my last sport ever, so there’s no better way to end my sporting career going to state.”
Manning placed first in the long jump, then he placed second in the 100 to finally break that dry spell.
“It kind of went back-to-back,” Manning said. “It was within 20 minutes of each other, so it was tough. It’s all over with, I did it somehow.”
Manning knows he has his work cut out for him at state. His seed time is 11.56. The quickest seed time is 10.55 by Max Reis of Spectrum.
In the long jump, Manning enters with a seed mark of 19-feet-8.25-inches. Ben Olson of Columbia Heights is at 23-0.75
“A couple of weeks ago, I was looking and the times were nuts, I can’t lie,” Manning said. “It’ll be nice to see some good competition and that kind of stuff. As with everybody it’s going to make me do better.
“It’s going to push me. I want to get some PR’s. I’m looking forward to it. I went last year to watch Julia (Gherardi), and I wanted to be there. It’s been a long time since I’ve been thinking about this moment.”
As for Jensrud, he had a disappointing basketball season as Hibbing fell two points short of going to state.
That was on his mind as he competed at track sections.
“It carried over a little bit at the end because I realized this is my last chance to go to state,” Jensrud said. “We lost in basketball, and in soccer, we weren’t there, so this is cool.
“I wanted to get there in one of my sports. It motivated me to get there for this one.”
Jensrud seed time in the 200 heading into the meet is at 23.33. Grant Nelson of Providence Academy is at 22.27.
“I’ve looked at it a little bit, and there’s a lot of guys who are fast there,” Jensrud said. “It’s going to be tough competition, but I made a drop of .7 seconds from what it was before sections to after sections.
“Hopefully, I can go down there and drop another second or two with the tough competition.”
How can he accomplish that?
“I’ll prepare myself by staying calm,” Jensrud said. “Amari and I like to relax on the bus, have some fun and not think too much about the races, not worrying about them. I don’t want to be stressing out about it the whole time.
“I’ll relax. I’m excited to be hanging out with my friends down there and having fun.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.