EVELETH — Coming into this season, Rock Ridge’s Ryan Manninen wanted to ensure that he would be an impact player for the Wolverines, whether it be spending his free time in the weight room or proving himself at summer camps and fall practices.
The Virginia High School junior more than proved his worth last Thursday when he scored the first ever Wolverines touchdown on a 12-yard run to give his team an early lead in the first quarter. The running back wasn’t done yet, however, as he scored Rock Ridge’s other two touchdowns on the night (27- and 11-yard runs) to help lead the team to a 20-14 season opening win over North Woods.
For his performance against the Grizzlies, Manninen has been named the Mesabi Tribune Prep Athlete of the Week.
Having varsity minutes under his belt from his freshman and sophomore seasons at Virginia, Manninen said he was hoping to make it clear from the first day of camp that he was ready to help Rock Ridge in any way he could.
“I’m an energetic guy on and off the field,” Manninen said. “I think everybody got that message about me from the first few days of practice. Coming into this season, I just wanted to help the team as much as I could. That’s my mindset going in. If you can do what you can to help out the team, anyone can be an impact player.”
While it was clear Manninen had a huge impact on the outcome of the contest, the standout made it clear that the first Rock Ridge football game wasn’t about him.
“It was a statement game. Whether people approve or don’t approve of us as a combined team, we didn’t want to let anyone down from either community. We wanted to show everyone that we could come together and just win. Our mentality for that game was to go into it with a positive attitude and do what we had been doing at practice for weeks. If we did what we were taught, we’d be fine.”
Running in his first score with 6:59 to go in the opening frame, Manninen said it was an honor to have his name next to the first touchdown, but he didn’t want much of the credit that came with it.
“I was cheering on our O-line for that. They did a great job and I was proud of them. We got that touchdown because of them. I was just happy to get the score on the board and get things started, not just for Rock Ridge but for the whole community.”
Wolverines co-head coach Sean Streier said it was a testament to the work Manninen put in that allowed him to score not once, but three times for the Wolverines.
“As camp progressed this year, we knew he would be the guy,” Streier said. “He proved it at camp and at the scrimmage and he didn’t let us down last Thursday. He showed he was a guy we can rely on and with Jake Burress also at running back, the two of them make a good 1-2 punch for us offensively.”
Streier said Manninen’s speed, quickness and prior varsity experience have continued to help him as he finds ways to cut up the field for chunks of yardage.
“The plays we give him are designed to give him space and he easily takes advantage of that with his speed and strength. He’ll cut up the middle and it leads to big plays for us. He was a starter in some capacity for Virginia the last two years and he’s really taken what he’s learned so far and is doing great things with it.”
Both Manninen and his coach cite the weight room as big reasons for the running back’s strong start to the season, with the added benefit of getting to know new teammates making it even more worthwhile.
“The weight room is important for me,” Manninen said. “I’m not very tall and I don’t weigh a lot so I try to get as strong as I can in the summer. That’s where I met a lot of these guys from Eveleth. We built chemistry there and just got better. Cheering each other on to lift more and get stronger was just awesome.
“We tell the kids all the time that you could lift all summer and you’re not going to come out looking like a bodybuilder,” Streier added. “Ryan’s strength is very hidden. You see him on the field and you might not be able to tell, but he’s one of the strongest kids on the team. He put in all that work this summer and was at almost every lifting session leading the kids.”
Only a junior, Manninen said he wants to make the best of his time as a Virginia and Rock Ridge athlete in the next two years.
“I come from an athletic family where sports are a big thing. I want to just play as much as I can before I graduate and football is just huge for me. I love the physicality of it and I’ve wanted to play it since the day I could watch it.”
With their next contest set for tonight at Two Harbors, Manninen said the Wolverines will come ready to execute. Ultimately, the team is confident in the game plan they’ve put together.
“We want to play our game and not give in. They’re going to play their game so we have to play ours and we believe ours is better at the end of the day. We should come out on top and get the win if we do what we’re supposed to do.”
