HIBBING — Moving on to college was weighing on Parker Maki’s mind.
The Hibbing High School senior wanted to continue his education and play basketball at the collegiate level, but COVID-19 was putting a crimp in Maki’s decision-making process.
Now, that weight has been lifted off of Maki’s shoulders.
Maki has signed on to play with Bemidji State University for the 2021-22 season, so his future in education and sports is now secure.
For Maki, he had been talking to BSU coach Mike Boschee since his sophomore season.
“Going into this season, my options weren’t getting better,” Maki said. “He offered me a spot on the team two or three months ago, and after doing my touring, I thought that was the best spot for me.”
Maki was also considering St. John’s and Concordia-Moorhead.
The deciding factor was education. Maki wants to earn degrees in entrepreneurship and business administration, and that’s what drew him to Bemidji State.
“I enjoyed that it was a bigger school, and I liked what they had to offer both educationally and basketball-wise,” Maki said. “When I looked into the schools, it was more about education because that lasts longer than basketball.
“It had the best of both worlds.”
With the pandemic wrecking havoc with sports, Maki wasn’t sure when this was going to get done.
“I didn’t think it would happen this year,” Maki said. “I thought I might have to wait until the spring. I wanted to rush it. I’m happy it’s over. It was stressful to decide, but I’ve known Coach Boschee for a while. He’s a great coach.
“After watching practice and meeting the guys, they seemed like a good bunch of guys. I thought I would fit in well there. It’s a relief to have this weight off of my shoulder. Now, I can move on and think about this season without worrying about getting recruited.”
Most of those players should be back next season.
“This year, it’s a redshirt year for everybody,” Maki said. “They get another year of eligibility, if they want it. All of the players I saw this year will be my teammates next year.”
That season will begin Jan. 4, with practice, then games will be allowed to start on Thursday, Jan. 14.
“It’s been odd, especially over the Christmas break not doing too much,” Maki said. “We’ve been having short practices over ZOOM, where we exercise and watch film just to connect with everybody.”
Once practice starts, that connection will become stronger.
“I’m looking forward to seeing the guys, most of all,” Maki said. “I want to interact with them all, going head-to-head with them, playing with contact. It’s been awhile since I’ve done that.”
The only stipulation once everything starts is that everybody will have to wear masks during practices and games.
According to Maki, it’s a small price to pay to start competing again.
“I don’t mind that,” Maki said. “It’s going to be different, but I think I’ll adjust. If it means we can play, I’m alright with it. We might not have fans, but I don’t mind that, too. I’m excited to get out there and play.”
And why not? This Bluejacket team will battle for a Section 7AAA title.
“I'm ready to go win some basketball games,” Maki said. “They’re thinking about having a state tournament. That’s been our No. 1 goal the last two seasons. That’s the main thing we’re focused on.”
