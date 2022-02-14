HIBBING — For one half, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team hung with a tough Bemidji team.
In the second half, that’s when things got away from the Bluejackets.
The Lumberjacks went on a 12-0 run early in the second half en route to a 64-41 victory over Hibbing Monday at the Hibbing High School Gymnasium.
The Bluejackets just didn’t play with the same intensity they had in the first half after holding Bemidji to just 24 points.
“We came out defensively and held them to 24, and when you hold them to 24, we were working, we were rebounding,” Hibbing coach Chris Hanson said. “We needed to take better care of the ball.
“We had too many unforced turnovers where we’re just throwing it away, hoping that someone is in a spot where we’re going to throw this pass. In the second half, you have to come out with a little fire and take it to somebody.”
That second-half run was led by Jackie Johnson, who had six of those points. Gracee Bieber scored four of them, and Elizabeth Bolte had two.
The Bluejackets needed to slow things down and not let the Lumberjacks get on a roll.
“Part of it is slowing down on offense,” Hanson said. “When a team goes on a run, they’re able to set up their defense, they’re putting pressure on us and we start to get a little frazzled.
“We need somebody to step up and take control to get us in an offense and get a good shot. Against Cloquet, we let shots come from the flow of our offense. In the second half, we got too complacent instead of going to the hoop and getting layups.”
It was a total turnaround from the first half.
“We got to the free throw line in the first half,” Hanson said. “We were making our free throws. When you get away from that in the second half, that’s when things start to fall apart for us.”
It’s all about gaining confidence in their abilities on the floor.
“When we have the ball, we’re in control of how fast we play,” Hanson said. “They pressured us to force us into making quick decisions. We have to know what’s open. We’ve seen just about every press you can this year.
“When we’re doing things right, we’re hitting that diagonal-deep pass, we’re hitting up the sideline or we’re going back to the middle to get good chances going to our end. When we get frustrated, we’re too quick to get the ball out of our hands instead of being confident that we can make the right decision.”
In reality, every time Hibbing takes the floor, it’s a learning experience.
“It’s continuing to grow and taking positives out of it, but also learning from the things we need to do better,” Hanson said. “We’re coming up to the end of the year, so we have to start figuring some of these things out.”
The Bluejackets were led by Kate Toewe with 10 points. Miran Milani had seven and Deetra Davis and Jorie Anderson six each.
Johnson had 17 points to pace the Lumberjacks. Jody Pemberton had 12.
BHS 24 40 — 64
HHS 18 23 — 41
Bemidji: Marlee Bieber 2, Jody Pemberton 12, Jackie Johnson 17, Kate Hildenbrand 4, Katelyn Milbrandt 3, Sage Zetah-Cornelius 2, Elizabeth Bolte 7, Gracee Bieber 9, Matjea Malterud 6, Katherine Corradi 2.
Hibbing: Miriam Milani 7, Jorie Anderson 6, Emma Kivela 5, Maki 2, Forbord 2, Deetra Davis 6, Reese Aune 3, Kate Toewe 10.
Total Fouls: Bemidji 11; Hibbing 11; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Bemidji 8-12; Hibbing 8-11; 3-pointers Johnson, Bolte, Milani, Kivela, Aune.
Greenway 66
McGregor 36
COLERAINE — Jadin Saville had 21 points as the Raiders beat the Mercs on Karen Tomberlin Gymnasium Monday.
Frankie Cuellar had 12 points for Greenway, and Klara Finke had 11.
Jordan Paquette led McGregor with 11 points.
MHS 14 22 — 36
GHS 35 31 — 66
McGregor: Josee Kellerman 2, Jordan Paquette 11, Courtney Gauthier 1, Paige Dean 2, Violet Brekke 2, Vivan Barden 7, Claire Geyen 2, Ava Guida 9.
Greenway: Rianna Nugent 7, Klara Finke 11, AnDeja Schd 6, Frankie Cuellar 12, Alyizzia Roy 6, Talia Saville 3, Jadin Saville 21.
Total Fouls: McGregor 12; Greenway 19; Fouled Out: Schad; Free Throws: McGregor 5-15; Greenway 8-12; 3-pointers: Ava G, Jadin Saville 2.
Boys Basketball
Nashwauk-Keewatin 80
Floodwood 58
NASHWAUK — Gaige Waldvogel scored 23 points as the Spartans won the home game over the Polar Bears Monday.
Also hitting double figures for Nashwauk-Keewatin were Daylan White with 13, including three 3-pointers, and Marcus Moore with 10.
Jan Caceras led Floodwood with 14 points, followed by Jonah Spindler with 12, including four 3-pointers, and Aiden Williams and Kayden McNiff with 10 each.
FHS 21 37 — 58
NK 45 35 — 80
Floodwood: Grant Lundstrom 6, Jonah Spindler 12, Aiden Williams 10, Jan Caceras 14, Justin Spindler 6, Kayden NcNiff 10.
Nashwauk-Keewatin: Gaige Waldvogel 23, Marcus Moore 10, Justice Rebrovich 9, Conner Perryman 7, Daniel Olson 2, Daylan White 13, Shi Oswald 6, Brody Erickson 8, Carter Hitchcock 2.
Total Fouls: Floodwood 12; Nashwauk-Keewatin 14; Fouled Out: Lundstrom, Waldvogel; Free Throws: Floodwood 10-15; Nashwauk-Keewatin 8-12; 3-pointers: Jonah Spindler 4, Williams 2, McNiff 2, Waldvogel 2, Moore 2, Rebrovich, White 3.
