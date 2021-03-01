CLOQUET — Virginia’s Nick Peters and Mason Carlson each hit for double figures Saturday, but the home team still came away with a 71-49 victory.

Peters led the way with 14 points, while Carlson added 13.

The Lumberjacks, meanwhile, got 22 points each from Adam Schneider and Connor Barney.

Section 7AA Virginia (2-9) plays at Barnum Tuesday. Section 7AAA Cloquet (8-5) plays at Esko Friday.

Virginia 27 22 — 49

Cloquet 34 37 — 71

VHS: Logan Nordby 3, Nick Peters 14, Dan Squires 8, Jack Toman 8, Mason Carlson 13, Ethan Hanover 3. 3-pointers: Nordby 1, Peters 1, Toman 1, Carlson 1, Hanover 1. Free throws: 2-8. Total fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

Cloquet: Tyler Issendorf 4, Adam Schneider 22, Connor Barney 22, Alex Turnball 7, Dylan Hechn 7, Caleb Hanson 7, Jack Sorenson 2. 3-pointers: Issendorf 1, Schneider 2, Turnbull 1, Hanson 1. Free throws: 6-9. Total fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

