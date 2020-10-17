CLOQUET — The Cloquet High School football team took advantage of 11 Hibbing turnovers en route to a 76-22 victory over the Bluejackets Friday at Bromberg Field.

In the first half, Hibbing had seven interceptions and three fumbles as the Lumberjack took a 54-0 lead into halftime.

Two of those turnovers were turned into defensive touchdowns

Deeken Fjeld had an 8-yard interception return to start the scoring, then Damien Diver scored on a 17-yard run.

Reese Sheldon closed out the first-quarter scoring with a 55-yard scoring strike from Alec Turnbull.

In the second quarter, Will Turnbull returned a Hibbing fumble 10 yards for a touchdown.

Diver got his second score of the game on a 32-yard run, then Marshall Hayes got on the board with a 19-yard scoring jaunt.

Diver, who had three carries for 119 yards, raced 70 yards for a touchdown to give Cloquet that 54-point lead.

In the third quarter, Sean Sarkela scored on an 8-yard run.

The Bluejackets finally got on the board when Josh Kivela scored on a 12-yard run for Hibbing’s first touchdown of the season.

Alex Peterson scored on a 51-yard run on Cloquet’s next possession, which made it 68-8 after three quarters.

In the fourth quarter, Hibbing quarterback Bryson Larrabee hooked up with Hayden Verhel on a 50-yard scoring strike.

Leith Lockling would score on a 49-yard run for the Lumberjacks, then on the ensuing kickoff, Kivela took it 83 yards for a touchdown to end the scoring.

HHS 0 0 8 14 — 22

CHS 22 32 14 8 — 76

First Quarter:

C — Deeken Fjeld 8 interception return (Marshall Hayes run)

C — Damien Diver 17 run (run failed)

C — Reese Sheldon 55 pass from Alec Turnbull (Hayes run)

Second Quarter:

C — Will Turnbull 10 fumble return (Sheldon run)

C — Diver 32 run (Fjeld run)

C — Hayes 19 run (Hayes run)

C — Diver 70 run (Hayes run)

Third Quarter:

C — Sean Sarkela 8 run (run failed)

H — Josh Kivela 12 run (Bryson Larrabee run)

C — Alex Peterson 51 run (Leith Lockling run)

Fourth Quarter:

H — Hayden Verhel 50 pass from Larrabee (run failed)

C — Lockling 49 run (Sarkela run)

H — Kivela 83 kickoff return (run good)

