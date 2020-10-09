VIRGINIA -- The Blue Devils swam to five different event wins Thursday at the Roosevelt Pool, but it wasn’t quite enough as Cloquet-Esko-Carlton slipped past the home team, 54-48.
Virginia’s Lauryn Devich led her team with a pair of victories.
Devich touched first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:12.30, which was more than nine seconds faster than the runner-up. The Virginia senior also stopped the clock first in the 100 butterfly with a mark of 1:03.89.
Virginia’s Hailey Pechonick came home first in the 200 individual medley in 2:40.24 and also helped the 200 medley relay (Morgan Harvey, Devich, Pechonick, Elise Hoard) to victory in 2:05.89, which beat out second place by more than 14 seconds.
The other Blue Devil win came in the 1 meter diving competition, where Helen Phenning beat out her sister Grace Phenning, 278.25 to 250.30.
CEC was led by Megan Chopskie, who captured the 100 backstroke and the 50 freestyle.
The Blue Devils swim at Northeast Range/Ely on Tuesday.
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 54, Virginia 48
200 medley relay: 1, Virginia (Morgan Harvey, Lauryn Devich, Hailey Pechonick, Elise Hoard), 2:05.89; 2, CEC, 2:20.29; 3, Virginia (Kylee Okland, Grace Langowski, Jaelyn Parks, Emma Vukmanich, 2:24.22.
200 freestyle: 1, Julia Peterson, CEC, 2:24.16; 2, Mollie Belich, CEC, 2:24.47; 3, Dani Logan, V, 2:30.26.
200 individual medley: 1, Pechonick, V, 2:40.24; 2, Halle Zuck, CEC, 2:42.03; 3, Rylee Demers, CEC, 2:46.81.
50 freestyle: 1, Megan Chopskie, CEC, 27.10; 2, Vukmanich, V, 28.75; 3, Emma Peterson, CEC, 28.77.
1 meter diving: 1, Helen Phenning, V, 278.25; 2, Grace Phenning, 250.30; 3, Jessica Pagelkopf, 242.30.
100 butterfly: 1, Devich, V, 1:03.89; 2, Simula Makenzie, CEC, 1:19.94; 3, Elise Carlson, CEC, 1:22.26.
100 freestyle: 1, Belich, CEC, 1:02.86; 2, Stephanie Kowalski, V, 1:03.35; 3, Madeline Gorski, CEC, 1:05.61.
500 freestyle: 1, Emma Peterson, CEC, 6:05.04; 2, Hoard, V, 6:14.12; 3, Melody Hietala, CEC, 6:39.05.
200 freestyle relay: 1, CEC, 1:55.21; 2, Virginia (Vukmanich, Harvey, Isabella Smith, Hoard), 1:59.20; 3, Virginia (Kowalski, Logan, Wrenna Galloway, Samantha Bartovich), 2:00.84.
100 backstroke: 1, Chopskie, CEC, 1:10.64; 2, Vukmanich, V, 1:16.15; 3, Harvey, V, 1:18.56.
100 breaststroke: 1, Devich, V, 1:12.30; 2, Gorski, CEC, 1:21.91; 3, Anna Carlson, CEC, 1:22.23.
400 freestyle relay: 1, CEC, 4:17.90; 2, Virginia (Bartovich, Logan, Galloway, Kowalski), 4:36.94; 3, Virginia (Pechonick, Okland, Parks, Tverberg), 4:39.26.
