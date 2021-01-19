HIBBING — Down by double digits with under five minutes to play, the Hibbing High School girls basketball team tried in vane to get back into the game.
The Bluejackets would cut the score to six with just over three minutes to play, but Bemidji was able to hang on for a 62-52 high school girls basketball victory over Hibbing Tuesday at the high school gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Matt Erickson was pleased with the way his team rallied, but some unforced errors didn’t allow Hibbing to get over the hump.
“I think we did some nice things,” Erickson said. “We always seem to find a way to get back into it, whether that would be a defensive stop or making a good play offensively.
“There was always something nice that we would see where we would have been within shooting distance of getting back to even. Things would go south from there. We’d work hard, then something bad would happen, and we’d be back down by 10 or 12 points.”
Hibbing found itself down by 10 at the end of the first half, but they played most of that half without Haley Hawkinson and Fanci Williams.
“We had some foul trouble again,” Erickson said. “Both Haley and Fanci were out with two fouls, with about eight or 10 minutes left in the half. It’s hard to put them back in the game when they’re in foul trouble.
“To see us only down by 10 at the half, with two of our better players on the bench for most of that half, it’s promising, but frustrating.”
As much as that hurt, Erickson has been the first one on board with getting his younger players some playing time.
“It’s early, but I'm liking some of the things the younger girls are doing,” Erickson said. “They’re going to get their shots during the varsity game. They’re doing some nice things, and we’re hoping they can be more and more productive as the year goes on.”
In the second half, Hibbing rallied from a 12-point deficit to cut it to six, 56-50, thanks to the play of Hawkinson and Jacie Clusiau.
“Haley kind of took over, but she got everyone else involved, too,” Erickson said. “She took over and was a leader out there offensively. In situations like that, we need her, we need everybody else to step up, too.”
Hawkinson would finish with 18 points, and Clusiau had 11.
The Lumberjacks were led by Emily Wade with 15, Jackie Johnson 12 and Beth Bolte 11.
BHS 33 29 — 62
HHS 23 29 — 52
Bemidji: Emily Wade 15, Jackie Johnson 12, Beth Bolte 11, Jody Pemberton 9, Emma Huberty 6, Alexie Tatro 6, Brynn Peterson 3.
Hibbing: Haley Hawkinson 18, Jacie Clusiau 11, Reese Aune 9, Fanci Williams 6, Nora Petrich 6, Emma Kivela 2.
Total Fouls: Bemidji 13; Hibbing 19; Fouled Out: Williams; Free Throws: Bemidji 14-24; Hibbing 3-5; 3-pointers: Johnson, Tatro 2, Peterson, Hawkinson 3, Clusiau 3, Aune.
Cherry 95
Littlefork-Big Falls 30
CHERRY — The Tigers had five players in double figures en route to the home win over the Vikings Tuesday.
Courtney Sajdak led the way with 22 points, followed by Kacie Zganjar with 18, Jiliian Sajdak 13, Elle Ridge 12 and Jessa Schroetter 10.
Destiny Piekarski had 20 for Littlefork-Big Falls.
LBF 17 13 — 30
CHS 61 34 — 95
Littlefork-Big Falls: Kora Gustafson 5, Destiny Piekarski 20, Kayleigh Cassito 5.
Cherry: Bailey Kowarsch 4, Kenna Ridge 2, Jessa Schroetter 10, Lauren Staples 9, Courtney Sajdak 22, Danielle Clement 3, Kaylyn Cappo 2, Kacie Zganjar 18, Elle Ridge 12, Jillian Sajdak13.
Total Fouls: Littlefork-Big Falls 10; Cherry 13 ; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws; Littlefork-Big Falls 9-12; Cherry 8-12; 3-pointers: Piekarski 2, Staples, Courtney Sajdak 2, Clement, Jillian Sajdak.
Saturday’s Result
Nashwauk-Keewatin 50
Hill City 45
HILL CITY — The Spartans picked up their first win of the season with the five-point victory over the Hornets Saturday.
No other information was available on the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.