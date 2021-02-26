AURORA — Mesabi East rallied from a nine-point deficit early in the second half and had the game tied at 52-52 with just more than four minutes to play.
However, things went in Cloquet’s favor from that point on as the visitors closed with a 9-2 run and a 61-54 victory.
“I’m happy with the comeback, happy with how we stayed within the game,’’ Mesabi East head coach Chris Whiting said. “We’re a team that’s learning how to finish. We’re getting closer each time. These games make you get closer.’’
After falling behind 33-29 at the half and 38-29 early in the second stanza, the Giants found their groove behind the play of Kora Forsline, Hannah Hannuksela and Maija Hill. Hannuksela was driving, scoring and also dishing out the basketball, while Forsline was finding success offensively and on the glass.
Hill’s length proved to be a positive in keeping Cloquet’s Alexa Snesrud (No. 12) in check.
“We had a mismatch with No. 12,’’ Whiting said. “Twelve was just posting up and we had a small player on her. She was eating us up so we put Maija in there and she shut down twelve a little bit. She did some nice things offensively too.’’
The Mesabi East rally led to a 46-41 lead for the home team. However, the Giants just couldn’t hold the lead after a few too many turnovers.
Tied at 52-52, Mesabi East still had opportunities with a pair of steals. The Giants couldn’t convert, though, as those steals ended up in charges on the offensive end.
Whiting credited his club for playing a competitive game against a tough opponent, which is exactly what he wanted.
“It will help us come playoff time,’’ he said of Mesabi East’s quality opponent. “Hopefully we’ll continue to improve and I liked our improvement tonight. “I think we’re getting a little better on our set offense and sometimes when we go away from that a little bit we get a little rushed. I thought our shot selection was a whole lot better today than it has been.’’
Hannuksela paced Mesabi East with 17 points, while also getting the ball to her teammates.
“Hannah had some nice passes tonight and nice drives early on,’’ which enabled her to get to the free throw line. “That’s what we want, driving, getting to the line and dishing when you get stopped.’’
Whiting was also pleased with Forsline’s scoring (15 points) and defense against one of Cloquet’s top players. “She held her and mader her fight for her points.’’
Rebounding was also a positive from the game, he added.
“I think we had wonderful rebounding tonight. Sometimes we have to put those little bunnies back in.’’
Mesabi East (6-7) hosts Mountain Iron-Buhl Tuesday.
Cloquet 33 28 — 61
M. East 29 25 — 54
C: Gracie Meagher 2, Alexa Snesrud 14, Katie Turner 3, Maddie Young 16, Ava Carlson 4, Justice Paro 17, Caley Kruse 5. 3-pointers: Turner 1, Kruse 1. Free throws: 4-9. Fouled out: None.
M: Aaliyah Sahr 4, Alexa Fossell 6, Hannah Hannuksela 17, Kora Forsline 15, Stevie Hakala 2, Ellie Theel 4, Maija Hill 6. 3-pointers: Hannuksela 1. Free throws: 7-14. Fouled out: Fossell.
Virginia 49,
International Falls 45
At International Falls, the Blue Devils got off to a slow start Thursday but rallied for a 49-45 win over the Broncos.
Lexiss Trygg led the way with 17 points, while Anna Fink and Rian Aune each tallied 14.
Head coach Spencer Aune said the team struggled as they did not come out with enough energy. The Broncos went ahead 10-0 as they went inside and utilized their height.
Virginia made the necessary adjustments in the second half and played with more energy.
“We did a better job of getting the ball inside,’’ he said, instead of settling for long 3-pointers like in the first half.
The Blue Devils also attacked the paint and put more pressure on the International Falls defense in the second stanza, which opened things up for higher percentage 3-pointers.
Virginia (10-3) hosts Greenway Tuesday.
Virginia 23 26 — 49
Int. Falls 28 17 — 45
Virginia: Anna Fink 14, Rian Aune 14, Lexiss Trygg 17, Paige Maki 2, Janie Potts 2. 3-pointers: Fink 4, Aune 3. Free throws: 10-14. Total fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.
IF: Izzy Valenzua 3, Maddie Lowe 5, Chloe Sullivan 14, Olivia Thostenson 19. 3-pointers: Valenzuela 1, Sullivan 3. Free throws: 7-12. Total fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.
Boys Basketball
Chisholm 64,
North Woods 63
At Cook, Bryce Warner dropped in 18 points Thursday as the Bluestreaks slipped past North Woods, 64-63.
Chisholm had two others in double figures as Sean Fleming hit for 13 and Nathan Showalter hit for 10 points.
The Grizzlies were paced by Darius Goggleye with 18 points, TJ Chiabotti with 13, Jared Chiabotti with 11 and Brenden Chiabotti with 10.
Chisholm (7-4) plays at Mesabi East and North Woods (8-2) plays at Deer River, both Friday.
Chisholm 31 33 — 64
North Woods 29 34 — 63
C: Noah Sundquist 9, Jude Sundquist 6, Bryce Warner 18, July Abernathy 8, Sean Fleming 13, Nathan Showalter 10. 3-pointers: Showalter 2. Free throws: 8-11. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
NW: Darius Goggleye 18, Jared Chiabotti 11, TJ Chiabotti 13, Brenden Chiabotti 10, Jonah Burnett 7, Alex Hartway 2, Sean Morrison 2. 3-pointers: J. Chiabotti 1, TJ Chiabotti 2, B. Chiabotti 2, Burnett 2. Free throws: 2-5. Total fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.
Roseau 69,
MI-B 57
At Roseau, Mountain Iron-Buhl put three players in double figures, but it wasn’t quite enough as the Rams came away with a 69-57 victory over the visitors.
Sage Ganyo led the way with 15 points for the Rangers, while Hali Savela put in 13 and Jordan Zubich chipped in with 11.
What was the difference in the game?
“The key was that Roseau played with a little bit more energy than we did,’’ MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta said. The Rams also put together a better shooting night than MI-B did. “We just couldn’t get things going,’’ which was due in part to Roseau’s inspired play.
MI-B (8-3) plays at North Woods Saturday.
MI-B 28 29 — 57
Roseau 33 36 — 69
MIB: Jacie Kvas 8, Hali Savela 13, Jordan Zubich 11, Sage Ganyo 15, Ava Butler 6, Lauren Maki 4. 3-pointers: Savela 1, Zubich 2. Free throws: 12-23. Total fouls: 21. Fouled out: Savela.
Roseau: Hanna Mooney 22, Julia Braaten 23, Faith Berger 2, Morgan Boroos 3, Anya Severson 2, Emma Blassingthwaite 1, Shavonda Bender 9, Nevaeh Fletcher 7. 3-pointers: Mooney 1, Braaten 5. Free throws: 9-16. Total fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.