Lumberjacks double up E-G Area, 6-3

EVELETH — Eveleth-Gilbert Area girls’ hockey head coach Earl Fitzgerald called Friday night’s game against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton a good character builder for his squad.
The Golden Bears would need all of that character as the momentum switched back and forth multiple times and an injury to a Lumberjacks player silenced the Hippodrome.
Ultimately, C-E-C (4-1) doubled up the Golden Bears, 6-3.
The Lumberjacks looked like the team to beat in the first as Dana Jones lit the lamp at the 10:34 mark to make it 1-0 for the visitors.
Even though the Bears were being outshot, Kylie Baranzelli and Natalie Bergman teamed up for a pretty goal with 5:30 left in the first. Baranzelli was behind the C-E-C net and found Bergman out in front. The E-G eighth-grader had no trouble knocking it home for a 1-1 tie.
The goal didn’t bother C-E-C one bit when Jones scored again just eight seconds later to gain a 2-1 lead, something they would not give up again.
Marina Dostal lit the lamp at 2:25 for C-E-C and Lauren Sertich found the back of the net at 1:46 and the Lumberjacks had a 4-1 advantage heading to the first intermission.
After the break, the Golden Bears had a little extra jump in their step as Baranzelli scored on a breakaway just 50 seconds into the middle frame.
Down 4-2, E-G continued to put the pressure on. A penalty on the Bears seemingly put them at a disadvantage, but Bergman stole the puck at center ice, avoided a C-E-C defender and put it past netminder Araya Kiminski. The unassisted goal cut the deficit to 4-3.
Fitzgerald was proud of how his girls played in the second period, especially.
“I think we came out in the second. I think it was our period. We had to get momentum going.’’
They did exactly that as they cut the deficit to just one goal.
What led to the second period surge?
“We were just talking about pressure on the puck and allowing no loose pucks and spreading it out. That’s what they were doing. They were opening up the ice so we had to combat it and do the same thing. So we were trying to open up the ice and go rink wide if we had to,’’ according to Fitzgerald. “I think our girls played really well in the second.’’
Unfortunately, the second period ended on a down note for both teams as a C-E-C player was checked from behind and had to be taken from the ice on a stretcher.
The resulting penalty against the Golden Bears was assessed to start the third period, which had E-G facing a 5-on-4. However, E-G took another penalty and were tasked with skating off a 5-on-3, which they did.
A few minutes later, C-E-C took a penalty of their own, but they didn’t let it get them down. The Lumberjacks’ Lily Hanson took advantage of a loose puck in the E-G defensive zone and shot it past goalie Daisy Andrews for a 5-3 C-E-C lead with 9:37 to play.
About five minutes later, Tenley Stewart connected on a snipe from near the blue line that found the back of the net to close out the scoring at 6-3.
“In the third we just ran out of gas because we were fighting penalties,’’ Fitzgerald said. “That really kind of put us against the wall.’’
Despite the loss, the coach was pleased with his team’s effort.
“Cloquet’s a pretty strong team and I think we played them well. … I think we learned a lot out of this loss tonight. A lot of these girls are starting to believe in themselves now which is really nice to see.’’
He liked what he saw from freshman goalie Andrews, who played the second and third periods.
“Daisy I thought played a very strong game. She made some really nice saves at key moments too.’’
E-G (6-2) plays at Princeton Tuesday.
C-E-C 4 0 2 — 6
E-G 1 2 0 — 3
First period: 1, CEC, Dana Jones (Frankie Halverson), 6:26; 2, EG, Natalie Bergman (Kylie Baranzelli), 11:30; 3, CEC, Jones (Marina Dostal), 11:38; 4, Dostal (Araya Kiminski), 14:35; 5, Lauren Sertich (Emma Parks, Emily Litchke), 15:14.
Second period: 6, EG, Baranzelli (Bergman, Maggie Koskela), :50; 7, Bergman (unassisted), SH, 13:15; 8, CEC, Lily Hanson (Dostal), 7:23; 9, Tenley Stewart (Taylor Wick, Dostal).
Saves: Rachel Woods, EG, 5-x-x—5; Daisy Andrews, EG, x-5-13—18; Araya Kiminski, CEC, 4-5-3—12.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.