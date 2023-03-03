HIBBING—When Tom Aune was in high school, he got the chance to play basketball in the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
It was a memorable experience for the Hibbing High School boys basketball coach, and he wanted to give his players that same feeling.
With the floor going in at the arena for the Section 7A Girls Tournament today, the Bluejackets got that chance to play in an arena setting, taking on Bemidji.
Hibbing hung tough with the Lumberjack in the first half, but Bemidji started pulling away in the second half for a 90-47 victory Thursday.
That loss didn’t dampen the emotional feelings Aune had about coaching in the building, especially on parents’ night and youth basketball appreciation night.
“I love this place,” Aune said. “I’d be in here every day of the week, if I could. I don’t think they realize how excited I was to be in here, but they’re getting it,. It’s a cool place to see all of those little guys, kindergarten through six.
“I don’t know how many we had, maybe 80 kids, but it was a good atmosphere.”
Hibbing junior guard Nathan Gustafson agreed with that assessment.
“As soon as we stepped on this court Wednesday, it felt great,” Gustafson said. “This was amazing. It’s historical. The court is different. It feels like you’re playing in an NBA game. It’s something else. There’s no walls, but it’s fun.”
Aune got to experience it with his son, Ethan, and he enjoyed the opportunity to play in the building.
“It was a good opportunity for us,” Ethan said. “It’s historical. I was excited, but it was new for the others. For us juniors, we’ve played on it quite a bit when we were younger, but it was nostalgic for us.”
Finley Cary, who had 15 points in the game, also enjoyed his time on the court.
“It’s definitely unique,” Cary said. “Not many people get to say that they’ve played games on this court. It was fun to get on here with the environment. That’s different, but it was fun.
“We hadn’t played here since the sixth-grade. It’s a bigger court, so it was different. The depth perception is different for shooting, but it’s fun to play on a court like this.”
It did take some time to get used to the surroundings.
“It’s a little hard,” Gustafson said. “The depth perception, the new court. It was like an away game. We don’t practice here.”
Cary said, “Without the wall behind the backboard, you have to change how you shoot. Your shooting is different than in a gym, without the walls.”
It didn’t like either team had any trouble to adjusting to the building in the first half as Bemidji took a 39-27 lead into halftime.
Even though the Bluejackets were trailing by 12, Hibbing gave the Lumberjacks too many easy baskets.
“We played a decent first half, then it got away from us,” Aune said. “We didn’t like the layups. Turnovers have been our Achilles’ heel. There must have been six or seven that went for straight layups.
“You never know, we could have had the lead. Our defense was good when we were able to set it up, but if you throw it away here (midcourt), they’re going right there (at the basket).”
Bemidji started pulling away in the second half, but Hibbing did make several attempts at a comeback.
The Bluejackets would go on an 8-0 run, but the Lumberjacks would respond with a 13-0 run to keep Hibbing at bay.
“We came out, took a quick shot, and they came down and hammered one down,” Tom said. “It snowballed from there. “We had some good stretches. They’ve got a couple shooters, and they’re senior heavy.
“They’ve got six DII athletes coming at you. We’re all coming back next year, so hopefully, we’ll have another run at them next year. Hopefully, it will be here, too.”
Drew Forer pitched in with 14 points for the Bluejackets. Evan Bolden had 10.
Isaac Severts had 21 points to pace Bemidji. Ethan Biehn finished with 19, and Dawson Lish had 18.
BHS 39 51—90
HHS 27 20—47
Bemidji: Daniel Clusiau 3, Ethan Biehn 19, Quinten Yeung 8, Benjamin Corradi 2, Dawson Lish 18, Jaxon Boschee 9, Isaac Severts 21, Matthew Matheney 3, Jeron Huseby 7.
Hibbing: Nathan Gustafson 2, Drew Forer 14, Finley Cary 15, Evan Bolden 10, Raymond Brau 6.
Total Fouls: Bemidji 13; Hibbing 12; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Bemidji 3-4; Hibbing 9-10; 3-pointers: Clusiau, Biehn, Lush, Severts, Matheney, Forer 4.
