BIWABIK — Cloquet golfers took the top three spots Saturday to help the Lumberjacks win the 18-hole event at The Quarry at Giants Ridge by 13 strokes.
Virginia/MI-B’s Andrew Peterson and North Woods’ Ian Olson each shot an 84 to tie for 10th place.
Cloquet fired a 308 to get the win, while Duluth East was second at 321 and Hermantown was third at 344. V/MI-B took fourth at 358, Hibbing was sixth at 370 and Eveleth-Gilbert was eighth at 391.
The Lumberjack’s Sam Baker took medalist honors with a 71, while Brayden Tyman and Karson Patten of Cloquet each tied for second with 76, as did Kaden Nelson of Duluth East.
Other local scores saw Erick Sanborn of Hibbing shoot a 86, which was good for 15th, Eli Smith of North Woods card an 87 for 17th, Ty Laugen of Mesabi East fire an 88 to take 18th and Marco Pazzelli of V/MI-B record an 89, which was good for 22nd.
Additional scores (top 50):
24, Tucker Johnson, VMIB, 90; 28, Michael Andrican, Hibbing, 92; 30, Ian Mikulich, E-G, 93; 30, Rylee Oviatt, GNK, 93; 30, Caiden Carpenter, GNK, 93; 33, Conner Willard, Hibbing, 94; 35, Sam Troutwine, E-G, 95; 35, Brennan Peterson, VMIB, 95; 37, Carter Orent, E-G, 97; 38, Nick Horvath, Hibbing, 98; 43, Peyton Taylor, Hibbing, 102; 46, Ty Fabish, NW, 105; 46, Mason Collie, VMIB, 105; 48, Nick Troutwine, E-G, 106; 54, Cooper Levander, M. East, 115; 56, Kyle Beaudette, E-G, 118; 57, Brenden Swan, E-G, 120.
