HIBBING — The last time the Hibbing/Chisholm boys hockey team took the ice, they were reminded of just how challenging the Hermantown Hawks will be in Section 7A.
The Bluejackets were faced with another formidable opponent on Thursday when the Cloquet/Esko/Carlton Lumberjacks came to the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Bluejackets took some steps in the right direction, but a six-goal third period let the Lumberjacks leave Hibbing with a 9-1 win.
The Lumberjacks scored the game’s first goal when Gabe Painovich scored an unassisted goal two minutes into the first period.
Even though the Lumberjacks took the early lead, head coach Shae Walters thought his team could have started a little better.
“We started a little slow,” Walters said. “Coming into this building, it’s a big sheet of ice, and we had to get our feet moving a little bit.”
With the season less than two weeks old, Walters knows those quicker starts will come soon enough.
“With the kids being off for as long as they have, it’s been tough,” Walters said. “We’ve been working on a lot of things in practice, and those things we’ve implemented are starting to come to fruition.”
The Bluejackets would even the score less than two minutes later.
Connor Willard sent the puck up the ice to Joe Allison, who centered it for Ethan Lund, who knocked it home.
Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz knew how important getting the equalizing goal was for the team.
“Getting that first goal early in the game gave us some confidence on the bench,” Rewertz said. “The guys' spirits were lifted a little bit.”
The Lumberjacks took the lead back a little over halfway into the period when Carson Dushkin scored from Logan Patten.
Hibbing/Chisholm took a penalty setting up a crucial penalty kill to keep themselves at a one-score deficit.
The Lumberjacks did everything they could, but a couple of saves by Bluejacket netminder Evan Radovich and active sticks by the Bluejacket skaters kept the game 2-1.
The Bluejackets were looking to improve things in their defensive zone coming into the game, and Rewertz said he saw some solid steps on that end.
“I thought we were better,” Rewertz said.
Hibbing/Chisholm would get the next opportunity on the man advantage, but despite a couple of chances at the net, the Bluejackets were unable to tie the game.
The first frame concluded with Hibbing/Chisholm back on the penalty kill.
The Bluejackets killed the first half of that penalty, then they began the second period killing the next 50 seconds of that penalty.
Hibbing/Chisholm found itself with a golden opportunity shortly thereafter when the Lumberjacks took a penalty 90 seconds into the period.
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton’s path to the penalty box would soon have another traveler as it took another penalty to give Hibbing/Chisholm 1:10 with a two-man advantage.
The Bluejackets were able to put pucks to the net, but they were unable to get any through Lumberjacks’ goalie Zach Tyman and the game remained 2-1.
Even though Hibbing/Chisholm had their chances, Rewertz thought his team tried to do a little more than they needed to.
“We had a lot of good chances that we could not finish,” Rewertz said. “We have to make the simple play. We have to move the puck quicker and get more traffic in front of the net.”
At the 12:42 mark of the second period, Cloquet/Esko/Carlton would get the first goal when Carson took a shot from the point that got past a screened Radovich.
Coming into the final frame, the Bluejackets needed a fast start.
Unfortunately for them, the Lumberjacks got that goal just 21 seconds into the period to extend their lead to 4-1.
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton would not be done with its torrid start to the period.
The Lumberjacks tallied two more goals 10 seconds apart to bring the game to 6-1.
Walters was not only happy his team was able to pull away to start the third, but he saw the depth of his team step up in a big way.
“Those goals came by committee,” Walters said. “We had our third line score a few goals, and a few kids scored their first goals tonight.
“It is a confidence booster for them.”
Cloquet/Esko/Carlton would add three more goals to walk away with the victory.
Even though the game got away from Hibbing/Chisholm, Rewertz can feel his team taking steps in the right direction.
“There were a lot of good things in the game,” Rewertz said. “I saw some improvements. We’ve got a ways to go, but we want to be better each day. We took a step forward today.”
CEC 2 1 6 — 9
HC 1 0 0 — 1
First Period — 1. CEC, Dayne Painovich, 2:06; 2. HC, Ethan Lund, (Joe Allison, Conner Willard), 3:22; 3. CEC, Logan Dushkin, (Karsen Patten), 9:09
Second Period — 4. CEC, Patten, (Dushkin), 12:42;
Third Period — 5. CEC, B. Brayden Tyman, (Dushkin, Brock House), :21; 6. CEC, Kyle Siiter, (Kade Gonsorowski, Travis Berg) 2:11; 7. CEC, Kash Gibson, (Patten, Lucas Rauner), 2:21; 8. CEC, Gonsorowski, (Jaxton Ochis, Travis Berg), 8:43; 9. CEC, Siiter, (Gonsorowski, Berg), 11:39; 10. CEC, Dan Demuth, (Wyatt Mrozik), 13:48.
Goalie Saves — CEC, Zach Tyman 3-13-8—24; HC, Evan Radovich 13-15-2—30; Kaine Truckenbrod x-x-8—8
Penalties — CEC 5-10; HC 2-4.
