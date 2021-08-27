DULUTH — It was a relay-only race, but the Hibbing High School girls swimming team exceeded their coaches expectations.
The Bluejackets won two events and placed second two times at the Lake Superior Conference Jamboree held Thursday at the Lincoln Park Middle School Pool.
Hibbing coach Mike Veneziano couldn’t have asked for a better start of the season.
“I feel we did well,” Veneziano said. “It was a strange format that we weren’t used to, but I can’t complain too much. A lot of our younger kids, who are coming back from seeing yeoman duty last year, are at a much better starting point than they ended last year.
“We’re looking good.”
The Bluejackets would win the 6x50 butterfly relay with a time of 3:07.47. Madison St. George, Geli Stenson, Bella Alaspa, Macie Emerson, Emery Maki and Reagan Power made up the relay team.
Hibbing also won the 5x100 freestyle relay with a time of 5:02.37. Stenson, Emerson, Maki, St. George and Ella Kalisch made up that team.
Those second-place finishes came in the 5x100 medley relay with St. George, Maki, Emerson, Kalisch and Mia Savage swimming a 6:06.40; and the 6x50 backstroke relay with Kalisch, Savage, Alison Trullinger, Jordyn McCormack, Alexis Walters and Alice Wolter swimming at 3:21.00.
Stenson, Alaspa and Walters were fourth in the 3x200 freestyle relay; McCormack, Trullinger and Desiree DiIorio were fifth in the 3x200 freestyle relay; Trullinger, McCormack, Wolter, DiIorio, Powell and Walters were fourth in the 6x50 freestyle relay; and Alaspa, St. George, DiIorio, Powell, Savage and Walters were fifth in the 6x50 breaststroke relay.
“We have a lot of rough edges to smooth out, but I feel this is a good starting point,” Veneziano said. “We looked good in the butterfly relay, and we won that 5x100 relay going away.
“I’m happy with what we accomplished today. The younger kids are starting at a faster point than they were a year ago.”
Hibbing is taking part in the Duluth East Triangular today, beginning at noon. It was supposed to be a Quad, but one team dropped out.
