Low numbers force Northeast Range to cancel season, co-op with Ely

BABBITT — In 2020, the Northeast Range football team was one of a few teams that got through the regular season unscathed in terms of COVID-19.
The Nighthawks played all six regular season games on their schedule and got a playoff game in before high school sports were shut down. In addition, they had 23 kids on their roster, a healthy number for a school with an enrollment of around 80.
According to head coach Josh Carlson, it looked as if Nighthawk football was turning a corner. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case as only 11 players came out for the team this season, forcing Northeast Range to cancel their season and look for other options for their handful of players.
“We didn’t see that we had the numbers to be able to field a team and keep them competitive enough throughout the season,” Carlson said earlier this week.
As a result, Northeast Range sought a co-op with Ely. The Timberwolves will now move up from Section 7 9-man to Section 7A. Graduating just four seniors last year, it seemed reasonable that the Nighthawks could bring a similar number of players out again this season. Why that wasn’t the case is unknown to Carlson.
“I don’t really have a good answer for where they went. I felt really good about where we were at by the end of the season. We were competitive in a lot of games last year and we were hoping that we had kind of turned the corner a little bit. We thought we were generating some interest in the program again.
“With covid and the time off that kids had last year, maybe they went out and found something else to do. They might have found some new interests that conflicted with football but I don’t know exactly what the deal was that caused the drop off.”
As for the future, it’s looking more likely that a co-op between the Nighthawks and the Timberwolves may be necessary for future seasons as well.
“We’re always going to have this kind of problem, I think. It’s tough going from year to year and not knowing if you’re going to have enough healthy bodies to have a team. I think Ely could have that problem too in the future. Right now, it just makes sense to get that co-op formed now instead of way down the road.”
