Looking to make a mark

Rock Ridge’s Elli Jankila and Ava Fink came up with some pretty outstanding performances to qualify for the 2021 Class A State Track and Field Meet.
Jankila, a senior, added six inches to her triple jump in the clutch to finish second at last week’s Section 7A meet in Cloquet with a mark of 33 feet and ¼ inch.
Fink was equally impressive as she sprinted to first place in the 200 meters with a time of 26.87. The junior slipped by the runner-up by just 2/100ths of a second.
Speaking about Jankila, Wolverines jumping coach Ryan Malich said “that just shows what a competitor she is.’’
Jankila’s competitor had just hit a jump that was three inches farther than she had jumped at the time. However, her final jumps were good ones and Jankila came away with the second spot at state.
“She’s got ice in her veins,’’ Malich said. “You couldn’t tell if she was nervous or anything. She just went out and did what she’s done all year,’’ going farther with each of her last two jumps. “I was nervous for her, but she was just taking care of business out there.’’
Asked about making it to state, Jankila said, “I knew it was within reach, but I was surprised that I actually did make it.’’
The E-G senior wants to do more of the same at state during her event Friday. “My biggest goal is just to get my personal best.’’
Asked about Fink’s first-place run, co-head coach Deanna Kerzie said, “She was shocked. She came across the line and I could see her saying, ‘I did it. I did it.’’’
Fink, a junior, has an extra gear that makes her run even faster.
“She kicks it in. She gets into mach speed,’’ Kerzie said. “When she was at sections down at Cloquet, I saw her go into mach speed. The determination on her face was like wow.’’ I knew she was going to win. I’m excited for her.’’
Kerzie, who has always known Fink (a Virginia junior) has speed, told her before the race that she could do it.
The junior runs the 100 and 200 meters and Kerzie joked with her about running another event. “If you don’t win,’’ she told Fink, “you’re going to have to run the 400 next year.’’ The longtime coach said she didn’t know if that actually motivated Fink, but she said she was going to cross first, which is exactly what happened.
Jankila was impressed with what she saw from her teammate.
“I think Ava is an awesome sprinter and I was super excited to watch her 200 and then she made it!’’
----
Regarding Jankila’s jumping, Malich said she had great jumps in past years and “I knew the potential she had. I was really hoping to get her where she is now.’’
However, he added that not too much had to be changed.
“It was just paying attention to the details of things and breaking down the jumps into the different phases. We worked a lot on her approach making sure steps were on and figuring out the right distance to go from. There was a lot of fine tuning.’’
“She really had great form. She’s a senior and she jumped like it all year.’’
Footwork has also been a big factor.
“Making sure that approach is on because if your steps are off the jump doesn’t count anyways. We’ve really been nailing down the approach and to a lesser degree working on what she’s doing in the air and in her landing phase.’’
----
Kerzie was impressed immediately when she saw Fink at the first Rock Ridge practice last spring.
“I could tell right from day one that Ava had speed. I knew right away. I just didn’t know who she was yet.’’ Everyone was wearing masks in the beginning due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The results on the track showed Kerzie everything she needed to see. “Her 100 was fast and her 200 was better.’’
----
The Mesabi East boys and girls and Rock Ridge boys track previews will appear in Friday’s Mesabi Tribune.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.