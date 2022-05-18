VIRGINIA — It’s been a long time coming but the rivalry between Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert will officially come to a close today as the Virginia softball team plays host to Eveleth-Gilbert at 4:30 p.m. in Olcott Park.
While the future of Rock Ridge softball is bright, the winner of today’s game gets eternal bragging rights as the team that recorded the final win over the other in one of the Iron Range’s most historic rivalries.
Both head coaches have longstanding ties to their teams with Bob Cohn coaching the Blue Devils since 2003 and Paula Dundas coaching the Bears since 2014. Dundas also has ties to the Devils, graduating from Virginia High School in 2002.
When it comes to the rivalry on the diamond, Cohn says the record book and the current standings don’t mean a thing.
“None of that makes a difference in a rivalry quite like this one,” Cohn said. “It’s always fun playing Eveleth-Gilbert and you know both teams are going to give their best. I think back to a few years ago where we were a No. 1 seed and Eveleth-Gilbert was the No. 8. It took my left fielder making a diving, rolling catch in the outfield and then turning a double play to prevent Eveleth from knocking us out of the playoffs. You look back at games like that and realize the records and the stats don’t mean a thing.”
While the Bears boast the better record this year, Dundas had similar sentiments and expects the Blue Devils to come in with a fire against her team.
“I don’t think any team goes into a game thinking they’re going to lose or wanting to lose. Because this rivalry has been so strong for so long, you know they’re going to come in and be ready to play so they can win the last one. And we want to come in with that same fire. You can’t take any game lightly when you’re this close to the playoffs. Add a rivalry game on top of that and it’s one of the most important games of the year.”
Being the final sport to combine between Viiginia and Eveleth-Gilbert, many athletes on both sides have already played a sport together, whether it’s hockey, skiing or cross country. The competitive edge between both sides is still there, but things are considerably friendlier than in prior years.
“These girls know each other,” Cohn said. “They’ve competed against and with each other now and I think they’re rivals but they’ve also become friends. I know both teams will give it their best shot and the better team that day will get the win.”
Both coaches expect an intense atmosphere with a big crowd, mimicking a playoff atmosphere. Dundas says her more experienced players have seen intense situations like that before, but the younger ones might have to play catchup.
“The girls know about this game and what it means,” Dundas said. “We want to treat it like any other game and just do what we do best. The older, experienced girls have just been solid for us this year and they know what this game is going to be like. They’ve been leaders and I think they’re going to continue to lead for us and hopefully help the younger ones out in a game that a lot of people are probably going to show up to.”
Both coaches say the end of the rivalry is bittersweet, but are excited about the future when it comes to Wolverine softball.
“It’s been a fun, well respected rivalry,” Cohn said. “Part of me feels sad because it is the end of an era but it should be a lot of fun. We’re expecting plenty of noise and excitement around the whole thing and may the best team win.”
“I’m a Virginia grad,” Dundas added. “It’s the end of an era and it wasn’t a very long era because softball didn’t even start in Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert until the late 80s and early 90s. But seeing everything come together for these two programs is going to be awesome. Rock Ridge is definitely going to have some great things going for them moving forward.
“It’s the last game ever between two schools that have been rivals for over 100 years. It doesn’t get much better than that.”
