Long range game from Rebels too much for Devils, 98-67

VIRGINIA — The Virginia boys’ basketball team ran into a veteran Moose Lake/Willow River squad that was loaded with seniors that could all shoot the ball.
Using their experienced sharpshooters, the Rebels made 16 three pointers on their way to a 98-67 win over the Blue Devils Tuesday night.
The Blue Devils jumped out to an early 5-0 lead when Zane Lokken hit a deep three-pointer and Gavin Dahl made a jump shot. The Rebels started their 3-point parade to get right back in the contest.
Phillip Sheetz hit a deep three pointer before Sam Dewey hit one of his own to give the Rebels the one-point lead.
The Blue Devils continued to hang with the Rebels and, following a Ryan Herberg hoop and the harm, led the game 14-12 and forced Moose Lake/Willow River coach Wes Cummins to take a timeout.
Following the break Sheetz hit another three-pointer and the Rebels led 15-14. Virginia got the lead back after back to back buckets from Herberg and Dahl. The teams then traded buckets until the Rebels got back to back buckets from Sam Dewey to give ML/WR a lead they would never give up.
Dewey scored a pair of baskets and Logan Orvedahl hit a three-pointer to make it a 39-30 lead, forcing Blue Devils coach Derek Aho to take a time out. The Rebels outscored the Blue Devils 4-2 in the last 3:40 of the half and went into the break leading 43-32.
“Overall I like the way we played in that first half,” Aho said. “We ran the offense and played some good ball.”
The Rebels started the half on a 13-2 run to take over the game and go out to a 56-34 lead, forcing Aho to use another timeout.
Coming out of the timeout the Rebels continued to bomb three-pointers and the lead grew. Sheetz just could not miss from three-point land on his way to 35 points, finishing the game with nine total threes.
If he wasn’t making the shot Orvedahl was. The seniors combined for 60 points in the game.
“Hats off to them,” Aho said. “But I will take the blame for this loss. We weren’t ready for this one.”
Virginia shot from the outside in the second half but just could not get the shots to fall.
Lokken ended the game with 13 to lead Virginia while Ethan Hanover added 12.
Next up for the Blue Devils is a 7:15 p.m. home contest with Greenway on Friday.
“We will need to come out ready to play on Friday,” Aho said. “We will put this one away and get in the zone to play Greenway.”
MLWR 43 55 — 98
VHS 32 35 — 67
Moose Lake/Willow River: Logan Ovedahl 25, Phillip Sheetz 35, Duane Broughton 3, Sam Dewey 11, Nolan Nelson 2, Kaden Robbins 2, Alex Watrin 9, Adam Neumann 9; Three pointers: Sheetz 9, Ovedahl 6, Neumann 1; Free throws: 8-11; Total fouls: 10; Fouled out: none.
Virginia: Zane Lokken 13, Gavin Dahl 9, Jalen Miskowitz 8, Casey Aune 6, Noah Mitchell 9, Ryan Herberg 10, Ethan Hanover 12; Three pointers: Hanover 4, Lokken 3, Aune 2, Dahl 1; Free throws: 5-9; Total fouls: 13; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.