MOUNTAIN IRON — The Ely baseball team got a well pitched game from senior Logan Loe and used some key hits to beat Mountain Iron-Buhl 9-1 at Sutich Field on Thursday.
Loe went six innings on the mound and had a no-hitter until the bottom of the sixth for the Timberwolves.
“He is so consistent for us on the mound,” Ely coach Frank Ivancich said. “He throws strikes.”
Damian Tapio started on the mound for the Rangers.
Both teams could not get anything going in the first two innings.
Ely’s Hunter Halbakkan started the top of the third drawing a walk. He went to second when Caid Chittum laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt. He then came in to score when Deegan Richards hit a single to center field.
The Timberwolves were not done yet.
Erron Anderson reached on an error, Drew Marolt hit an opposite field single and Loe followed that with a two-run single. Preston Hines hit a single and it was quickly a 5-0 Ely lead.
“We came up with some big hits in the third,” Ivancich said. “We had runners on and the hitters did their job and knocked them in.”
The Timberwolves added to their lead in the top of the fifth inning.
Anderson drew a walk, stole second base, went to third on a catcher's error and came in to score when Marolt hit an infield single.
Loe kept the no-hitter alive in the bottom of the fifth only giving up a walk to Rylen Niska before striking out Brant Tiedeman to end the inning.
The Timberwolves picked up three more runs in the top of the sixth inning when Chittum was hit by a pitch, advanced to second on a passed ball, went to third when Richards grounded out, and came in to score when the Rangers pitcher was called for a balk.
They added two more runs when Loe hit an RBI single and Hines added an RBI single of his own.
Loe lost the no-hitter in the bottom of the sixth inning when lead-off hitter Tapio hit a single up the middle.
Tapio stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored when Colton Gallus ripped a single.
TJ Duchamp hit a single and Jackson Dunn also hit a single to load the bases with two outs.
Loe put Anderson down on strikes and the Timberwolves led 9-1 after six innings of play.
Ely could not get anything else going in the top of the seventh inning.
Drew Johnson came in to pitch the seventh inning for the Timberwolves. He walked a pair of hitters but he picked off a hitter and got a short fly out and a ground out to short to end the contest.
Loe got the win on the mound for Ely going six innings, giving up one run on four hits, walking six, and striking out eight.
“We have lots of makeup games coming up so the innings that Logan gave us today was huge,” Ivancich said. “We are going to need him down the road, throwing strikes like he did today.”
SOFTBALL
North Woods 16,
Ely 1
ELY — The North Woods softball team hung 12 runs on Ely in the top of the sixth inning to run away with things on Thursday, downing the Timberwolves 16-1 in Ely.
Addison Burckhardt, Avery Thiel and Karah Scofield led the charge for the Grizzlies with the trio finishing with a pair of hits each. Helen Koch got the win on the mound, striking out two Timberwolves batters while only surrendering three hits.
At the plate for Ely, Hannah Penke, Amelia Penke and Peyton Huntington collected the three hits.
