EVELETH — Area cross country teams tackled the Eveleth Golf Course Thursday afternoon for the 2021 running of the Eveleth Lions Invitational.
Separating the teams into Class A and Class AA, four varsity races were run in total with South Ridge and Duluth East winning on the girls side and Ely and Duluth East winning on the boys side.
Mountain Iron-Buhl’s Kate Nelson had the best finish for area girls on the day, taking first in the Class A race with a time of 21:18.9. Rock Ridge senior Aaron Nelson was tops on the boys side, winning the Class AA race with a time of 17:32.9.
In the girls A race, Ely finished fourth with 91 points and MI-B was sixth at 135. Other area teams participating but not having enough runners for a team score include Chisholm and Mesabi East.
In the boys A race, Ely was the team champion, finishing with 41 points, MI-B finished third with 102, Mesabi East was fourth with 123 and Chisholm was eighth with 182.
The Rock Ridge girls were the lone area team in the AA race, finishing fifth overall out of seven with 128 points. The Wolverines fared better on the boys side, taking second place overall with 49 points, eight back of the Greyhounds.
In the girls A race, Ely’s Zoe Devine took third with a time of 22:10.7, teammate Phoebe Helms finished in seventh (22:52.9) and Mesabi East’s Chloe Green also earned a top 10 finish, taking eighth (23:07.5).
In the boys A race, Gabriel Pointer was the best area runner, finishing fifth with a time of 19:38.2. MI-B’s Jeffrey Kayfes was just behind him in sixth (19:42.1). Ely’s Jake Cochran was seventh (19:54.8) again followed shortly by a Ranger with Rylen Niska taking eighth (19:58.4).
Including Nelson, three Wolverines finished inside the top 10 in the boys AA race. Cameron Stocke took home fourth with a time of 19:13.0 and Jack Kendall finished 10th with a time of 18:43.4.
John Kendall finished 15th for Rock Ridge (19:15.6) and Jared Delich rounded out the Wolverine scoring in 19th (19:26.7).
In the girls AA race, Lexi Lamppa led the way with an 11th place finish (22:20.4) for Rock Ridge. Emma Lamppa was 26th (23:54.0) and Maija Lamppa was 29th (24:04.5). Kaari Harsila finished in 41st for the Wolverines (24:58.9) and Becca Kowalski rounded out the scoring top five with a 53rd place finish (26:49.5) out of 99.
Destiny Schmitz was Chisholm’s lone runner on the girls side with the seventh grader taking 13th in the 59 runner field with a time of 23:54.0. Mesabi East’s Hailey and Hannah Ronning took 27th and 28th respectively with times of 26:04.7 and 26:17.3.
Ely’s Anna Dunn and Gracie Pointer were just behind them in 29th (26:17.5) and 30th (26:26.5) place. MI-B’s Colie Otto was the next highest Ranger on the girls side in 36th (27:37.0).
In the boys A race, Otto Devine helped out the Timberwolves first place cause with an 11th place finish overall (20:21.2). Caid Chittum wasn’t far behind for Ely, taking 13th with a time of 20:33.4. Leo Stalmer rounded out Ely’s scoring in 16th (21:01.5) and Jon Hakala took 17th for the Wolves (21:08.3).
Carter Skelton was the top finisher for Mesabi East, crossing the finish line in 21st place (21:22.3). Leighton Helander helped pace MI-B with a 29th place finish (22:06.1) and Tim Green was 34th for the Giants (22:43.9). The Chisholm Bluestreaks were led by Sean Connor in 38th place with a time of 22:52.4.
Area teams will be back on the course on Tuesday in Grand Rapids.
Eveleth Lions Invite
Girls A Team Results: 1, South Ridge, 50; 2, Carlton-Wrenshall, 60; 3, Duluth Marshall, 77; 4, Ely, 91; 5, International Falls, 94; 6, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 135; 7, Hill City, 184. No team score: Chisholm, Cromwell-Floodwood, Deer River, Lakeview Christian, Mesabi East
Girls AA Team Results: 1, Duluth East, 18; 2, North Shore, 65; 3, Proctor, 69; 4, Cloquet, 115; 5, Rock Ridge, 128; 6, Hermantown, 166; 7, Duluth Denfeld, 182.
Boys A Team Results: 1, Ely, 41; 2, South Ridge, 57; 3, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 102; 4, Mesabi East, 123; 5, Cromwell-Floodwood, 132; 6, Carlton-Wrenshall, 137; 7, Lakeview Christian, 147; 8, Chisholm, 182. No team score: Deer River, Hill City, International Falls, Duluth Marshall, McGregor
Boys AA Team results: 1, Duluth East, 41; 2, Rock Ridge, 49; 3, Cloquet, 87; 4, Proctor, 93; 5, North Shore, 120; 6, Duluth Denfeld, 122; 7, Hermantown, 204.
Girls A Top 10: 1, Kate Nelson, MIB, 21:18.9; 2, Addison Burckhardt, SR, 22:06.3; 3, Zoe Devine, Ely, 22:10.7; 4, Emaleigh Olesiak, CF, 22:21.1; 5, Evelyn Brodeen, SR, 22:33.3; 6, Stella Lozano, DM, 22:49.2; 7, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 22:52.9; 8, Chloe Green, ME, 23:07.5; 9, Abbigail Hutchinson, IF, 23:11.3; 10, Abby Cid, CW, 23:13.6.
Girls AA Top 10: 1, Cora Nephew, DE, 21:27.3; 2, Anna Britta Helmer, DE, 21:36.2; 3, Rowan Bixler, DE, 21:45.7; 4, Lizzy Harnell, P, 21:48.1; 5, Scarlet Freese, DE, 22:03.9; 6, Autumn Smith, NS, 22:05.9; 7, Jenna Johnson, DE, 22:09.9; 8, Elise Cawcutt, C, 22:10.3; 9, Della Bettendorf, P, 22:15.5; 10, Lamar Gordon, NS, 22:18.2.
Boys A Top 10: 1, Noah Foster, CF, 17:42.3; 2, Jack Riley, CW, 18:41.0; 3, Alex Burkhardt, SR, 18:51.0; 4, Parker Jackson, McG, 19:37.1; 5, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 19:38.2; 6, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 19:42.1; 7, Jake Cochran, Ely, 19:54.8; 8, Rylen Niska, MIB, 19:58.4; 9, Anthony Scholler, IF, 20:10.0; 10, Darian Morgart, McG, 20:17.7.
Boys AA Top 10: 1, Aaron Nelson, RR, 17:32.9; 2, Oliver Miatke, DE, 17:42.7; 3, Miles Fischer, Cloq, 18:09.1; 4, Cameron Stocke, RR, 18:13.0; 5, Joshua Knight, P, 18:16.8; 6, Sam Blascyk, DE, 18:31.3; 7, Jacob Mertz, Cloq, 18:37.8; 8, Tyler Stark, DE, 18:40.8; 9, Nate Bilben, NS, 18:41.8; 10, Jack Kendall, RR, 18:43.4.
Girls A Area Finishers: 13, Destiny Schmidt, Chis, 23:54.0; 27, Hailey Ronning, ME, 26:04.7; 28, Hannah Ronning, ME, 26:17.3; 29, Anna Dunn, Ely, 26:17.5; 30, Gracie Pointer, Ely, 26:26.5; 365, Colie Otto, MIB, 27:37.0; 40, Aaliyah Webb, MIB, 28:38.7; 41, Sydney Durkins, Ely, 28:55.1; 44, Brooke Niska, MIB, 29:38.9; 45, Ava Butler, MIB, 29:43.2; 52, Kaylee Erickson, ME, 34:01.1; 53, Juliet Stouffer, Ely, 34:12.7; 54, Kiarstin Eaton, Ely, 35:04.9.
Girls AA Area finishers: 11, Lexi Lamppa, RR, 22:20.4; 25, Emma Lamppa, RR, 23:54.0; 29, Maija Lamppa, RR, 24:04.5; 41, Kaari Harsila, RR, 24:58.9; 53, Becca Kowalski, RR, 26:49.5; 68, Jaynee Peterson, RR, 28:46.0; 77, Jillian Zeidler, RR, 29:40.9; 83, Mia Schuchard, RR, 30:46.2; 84, Amanda Johnson, RR, 30:46.3; 85, Clara DeVries, RR, 30:46.6.
Boys A Area Finishers: 11, Otto Devine, Ely, 20:21.2; 13, Caid Chittum, Ely, 20:33.4; 16, Leo Stalmer, Ely, 21:01.5; 17, Jon Hakala, Ely, 21:08.3; 21, Carter Skelton, ME, 21:22.3; 23, Silas Solum, Ely, 21:30.6; 27, Ben Cavalier, Ely, 21:38.0; 29, Leighton Helander, MIB, 22:06.1; 33, Jace Huntbatch, Ely, 22:42.8; 34, Tim Green, ME, 22:43.9; 36, Carson Slattery, ME, 22:48.9; 37, Alex Leete, ME, 22:51.4; 38, Sean Connor, Chis, 22:52.4; 39, Henrik Murray, ME, 22:58.9; 42, Charles Thompson, Chis, 23:22.3; 43, Tory Hughley, Ely, 23:23.1; 49, Isaiah Goggleye, MIB, 23:44.3; 52, Jasper Helander, MIB, 24:05.0; 53, Spencer Sandberg, MIB, 24:14.8; 55, Dylan Durkin, Ely, 24:38.8; 56, Ben Thompson, Chis, 25:10.9; 58, Isaac Flemming, Chis, 25:21.3; 61, Carson Howard, Chis, 25:31.7; 62, Daniel Perpich, Chis, 25:56.1; 63, Eli Olson, Ely, 26:00.3; 67, Ian Villebrun, MIB, 26:45.1; 68, Sam Leeson, Ely, 27:18.5; 69, Drew Marolt, Ely, 27:18.7; 70, Tommy Homer, Ely, 27:18.9; 71, Hayden Roche, Chis, 27:27.8; 73, Warren Novak, Chis, 27:44.2
Boys AA Area Finishers: 15, John Kendall, RR, 19:15.6; 19, Jared Delich, RR, 19:26.7; 24, Anthony Hecimovich, RR, 20:03.0; 40, Grant Hutar, RR, 20:53.7; 51, Will Peterson, RR, 21:15.6; 52, Aiden Hecimovich, RR, 21:16.4; 56, Matt Koski, RR, 21:21.8; 58, Connor Matschiner, 21:29.4; 61, Casey Aune, RR, 21:39.1; 78, Brady Alaspa, RR, 23:07.9; 79, Cooper Williams, RR, 23:08.4;
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.