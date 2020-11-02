Three local boys and two area girls have won All-State Academic Award winners in Section 7A after successful seasons running cross country.
Coaches and assistant coaches of the year were also named by the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association.
The All-State Academic Award winners qualified by placing in the Top 15 at the Section Meet, maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher, are in Grades 10-12, and have coaches who belong to the MSHSCA.
The All-State Academic Award winners are as follows:
BOYS
* Cameron Stocke, Grade 10
Virginia High School – Coach Andy Del Greco
2nd Place, 4.0 GPA
*Jasper Johnston, Grade 12
Ely High School – Coach Jayne Dusich
5th Place, 3.768 GPA
*Jeffrey Kayfes, Grade 11
Mountain Iron-Buhl High School – Coach Dave Taus
14th Place, 3.9 GPA
——
GIRLS
*Zoe Devine, Grade 10
Ely High School – Coach Jayne Dusich
7th Place, 4.0 GPA
*Alex Wercinski, Grade 12
Virginia High School – Coach Andy Del Greco
11th Place, 4.0 GPA
——
The Coaches of the Year are as follows:
* Girls COTY: Jeff Brever of Pequot Lakes
* Girls Assistant COTY: Kari Hunt of Mesabi East and Dan Hebl of North Shore
* Boys COTY: Will Floersheim of Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin
* Boys Assistant COTY: Dan Hebl of North Shore
——
Also standing out were local Team Academic Award Winners. Team Grade Point Averages are calculated by adding the top 5 cumulative grade points from among team members and dividing by 5. Team GPA’s of 3.75 to 4.00 qualify for the Gold Level award; team GPA’s of 3.50 to 3.74 qualify for the Silver Level award. These awards are given by the Minnesota State High School Cross Country Coaches Association.
Girls Teams – Gold Level
Ely
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin
Mesabi East
Mountain Iron-Buhl
Virginia
Girls Teams – Silver Level
(No local teams)
Boys Teams – Gold Level
Ely
Eveleth-Gilbert
Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin
Mesabi East
Virginia
Boys Teams – Silver Level
(no local teams)
