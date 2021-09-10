COLERAINE — Area runners got back to business Thursday at the 2021 Titan Invitational at the Eagle Ridge Golf Course in Coleraine, with one runner from Rock Ridge taking home top honors.
Wolverines senior Aaron Nelson claimed the boys individual crown with a time of 16:38, beating out his nearest competitor by over 20 seconds. Nelson’s performance helped lead Rock Ridge to a second place team finish with 85 points.
GNK finished third (96), Ely was seventh (172), Hibbing was eighth (219), Mountain Iron-Buhl ninth (230), Mesabi East 10th (230) and Chisholm 11th (343).
On the girls side, Mountain Iron-Buhl sister duo Kate and Liz Nelson were the highest area finishers, with Kate taking second (20:08.03) and Liz taking third (20:08.14). The pair of Rangers helped lead MI-B to an eighth place team finish (188).
Brainerd won the girls event with 65 points. Hibbing was the highest placing area team in third (101). GNK finished fifth (171), Rock Ridge was sixth (180), the Rangers took eighth, Ely finished ninth (189) and Mesabi East finished 10th (190).
On Aaron Nelson’s first place finish in the boys race, Rock Ridge co-head coach Jon Wagner commended the senior’s solid day.
“Aaron looked really good,” Wagner said. “He ran fast and loose. It really looked like he had no competition in the last mile of the race. He seems to be really enjoying himself out there and that’s the key to doing anything well. His training is going nicely and he’s finding that nice balance between working hard and enjoying himself. I think if he keeps that up it’ll be a great season for him.”
G/N-K placed two runners inside the top 10 to push them into third place overall with Connor Thoennes taking sixth (17:21) and Daniel Olson finishing in ninth (17:36). MI-B’s Jeffrey Kayfes also finished inside the top 10, finishing in seventh place with a time of 17:25.
Mesabi East’s top runner on the boys side was junior Carter Skelton, who took home 11th place with a time of 17:37, missing out on the top 10 by just one second.
The Ely Timberwolves were paced by senior Gabriel Pointer in 19th place (18:29), Hibbing was led by freshman Lucas Arnhold in 26th place (18:46) and Chisholm was led by Sean Conner in 68th place (21:36).
On the girls’ side, Mesabi East’s Aubree Skelton picked up a seventh place finish overall with a time of 20:49. Not far behind her was Ely’s Zoe Devine, finishing ninth with a time of 20:56.
Hibbing was paced by sophomore Jorie Anderson in 11th place (21:00) and GNK’s Emma Williams led the Titans contingent with a 12th place finish (21:01).
Lexi Lamppa was the top runner for Rock Ridge, finishing in 15th place with a time of 21:16. Chisholm’s lone runner on the girls side was seventh grader Destiny Schmitz, who took home 41st out of 76 runners (23:29).
Aiding Rock Ridge on the girls side was Emma Lamppa in 32nd (22:36) and senior Kaari Harsila in 34th (22:38). A steady runner for the Blue Devils in years past and now the Wolverines, Wagner said Harsila is playing the role of leader well as one of the more experienced runners in the program.
“It’s really different once you become a senior. You’ve never been in this position and all of a sudden you’re there with everyone looking up to you. I think every senior goes into shock for the first month or two of that final year. How you train and perform says a lot about the team.
“So far, she’s embracing her role as one of the more experienced runners on the team and she’s someone that can lead by example on the course as well. I’m looking forward to seeing her season and how she blossoms.”
With Class 3A Brainerd winning both the girls and boys meet, Class AA and A teams got a taste of some tough competition. For Wagner and the Wolverines, teams like Brainerd are ones they wish they could race against more often.
“It’s always interesting when you see teams you don’t normally see. You can’t really prepare for it. We try to be more concerned about what we’re doing on the course opposed to any other team, but a team like Brainerd is one I wish we could see more often.
“I’m not sure we’ll see them anymore this season but consistently seeing very strong teams like that would be helpful for us. Our boys team especially, I think, was very similar to them and would be great to race against more often.”
It was an all-around solid day for the Wolverines according to Wagner, citing two other girls performances, one in the JV race and one in the junior high race. Senior Jaynee Peterson took home a medal in the JV race while eighth grader Maija Lamppa ran her first race of the year in the junior high race, taking second. Returning from an injury, Lamppa could be a big points scorer for the Wolverines varsity team if she is able to fully heal up.
“It’s the little things like our kids doing well in all of the races, not just the varsity races. It’s thrilling when you see kids get rewarded for their hard work and we saw a lot of that on Thursday.”
Area cross country teams will be back in action on Thursday at the Eveleth Golf Course for the Golden Bear Invite.
Titan Invitational, Eagle Ridge Golf Course, Coleraine
Girls team results: 1, Brainerd, 65; 2, Proctor, 75; 3, Hibing, 101; 4 South Ridge, 133; 5, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 171; 6, Rock Ridge, 180; 7, Grand Rapids, 181; 8, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 188; 9, Ely, 189; 10, Mesabi East, 190; 11, Hill City, 321.
Boys team results: 1, Brainerd, 41; 2, Rock Ridge, 85; 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin, 96; 4, Proctor, 120; 5, Grand Rapids, 125; 6, South Ridge, 156; 6, Ely, 172; 8, Hibbing, 219; 9, Mountain Iron-Buhl, 230; 10, Mesabi East, 230; 11, Chisholm 343.
Girls medalists (top 10): 1, Hanah Drietz, B, 19:52; 2, Kate Nelson, MIB, 20:08.03; 3, Liz Nelson, MIB, 20:08.14; 4, Lizzy Harnell, P, 20:11; 5, Madelyn Miller, B, 20:21; 6, Addison Burckhardt, SR, 20:33; 7, Aubree Skelton, ME, 20:49; 8, Della Bettendorf, P, 20:52; 9, Zoe Devine, Ely, 20:56; 10, Evelyn Brodeen, SR, 20:57.
Boys medalists: 1, Aaron Nelson, RR, 16:38; 2, Josh Knight, P, 16:59; 3, Austin Hanson, GR, 17:04; 4, Thomas Ruhl, B, 17:06; 5, Adam Cady, B, 17:10; 6, Connor Thoennes, GNK, 17:21; 7, Jeffrey Kayfes, MIB, 17:25; 8, Baden Bastian, B, 17:32; 9, Daniel Olson, GNK, 17:36.11; 10, Braden Capelle, 17:36.51.
Notable area finishers (girls): 11, Jorie Anderson, H, 21:00; 12, Emma Williams, GNK, 21:01; 14, Abigail Theien, H, 21:15; 15, Lexi Lamppa, RR, 21:16; 18, Chloe Green, ME, 21:24; 19, Mileena Sladek, H, 21:25; 23, Phoebe Helms, Ely, 21:49; 26, Lola Champlin,GNK, 22:10; 28, Avery Kukowski, H, 22:24; 29, Jocelyn Strukel, H, 22:27; 32, Emma Lamppa, RR, 22:36; 34, Kaari Harsila, RR, 22:38; 37, Kaitlin Olson, GNK, 22:50; 41, Destiny Schmitz, Chisholm, 23:29; 44, Karly Mann, GNK, 24:10; 46, Becca Kowalski, RR, 24:22; 47, Gracie Pointer, Ely, 24:42; 49, Hailey Ronning, ME, 24:46; 50, Hannah Ronning, ME, 24:51; 53, Anna Dunn, Ely, 25:29; 54, Brooke Petrich, GNK, 25:30; 55, Mia Schuchard, RR, 25:33; 60, Sydney Durkin, Ely, 25:57; 61, Colie Otto, MIB, 26:05; 62, Ava Butler, MIB, 26:50; 63, Brooke Niska, MIB, 27:04; 70, Kaylee Erickson, ME, 30:33.
Notable area finishers (boys): 11, Carter Skelton, ME, 17:37; 13, Jack Kendall, RR, 17:59; 19, Gabriel Pointer, Ely, 18:29; 20, Jared Delich, RR, 18:29; 22, Ben Plackner, GNK, 18:31; 23, Jake Bradach, RR, 18:32; 24, Levi Danielson, GNK, 18:36; 26, Lucas Arnhold, H, 18:46; 27, Jake Cochran, Ely, 18:52; 28, John Kendall, RR, 19:00; 29, Rylen Niska, MIB, 19:01; 34, Alex Leete, ME, 19:20; 35, Hayden Clow, GNK, 37, Otto Devine, Ely, 19:31; 43, Jon Hakala, Ely, 19:44; 44, Oliver Stevens, H, 19:49; 46, Caid Chittum, Ely, 19:50; 47, Ethan Roy, H, 19:53; 49, Zach Rusich, H, 19:53; 53, Carson Brown, H, 20:10; 60, Leighton Helander, MIB, 20:44; 62, Carson Slattery, ME, 20:49; 63, Tim Green, ME, 20:50; 67, Ben Gornick, ME, 21:30; 68, Sean Conner, C, 21:36; 70, Spencer Sandberg, MIB, 22:01; 73, Charlie Thompson, C, 22:12; 74, Isaac Fleming, C, 22:31; 75, Logan Maras, MIB, 22:35; 77, Ben Thompson, C, 23:23; 80, Hayden Roche, C, 25:16.
