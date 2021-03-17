DULUTH — The top 34 high school hockey players — including numerous local athletes — from around the region will clash in one final game to wrap up the 2020-2021 high school hockey season April 6 at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Sports Center in Duluth.
The Essentia Health High School All Star Hockey Game will take to the ice at 6:35 p.m. with the high school skills competition followed by the 7:15 p.m. game, which features Team White facing Team Yellow.
Seven local players will be represented.
Team White, coached by Eveleth-Gilbert’s Jeff Torrel) will feature E-G/ME senior forward Brandon Lind and Virginia/MI-B senior forward Ryan Scherf, along with Greenway junior defenseman Bodie Jorgenson.
Team Yellow’s lineup, meanwhile, will include E-G junior defenseman Nick Troutwine, VMI-B senior defenseman Tom Nemanich, Hibbing-Chisholm senior forward Connor Willard and VMI-B junior goalie Ian kangas. Team Yellow will be coached by Patrick Andrews of Hermantown.
There are a limited amount of tickets for the event on sale now online at www.kernkompany.com. Tickets will not be sold at the door due to State Guidance as all tickets will be sold online in advance only in order to comply with state gathering limits.
The event continues this year with the fantasy selection process as opposed to the previously used Duluth versus the Iron Range format. The model creates a more competitive balance of players and provides the athletes with the opportunity to play alongside their former competitors and to play against long time teammates. High school hockey coaches from throughout the Iron Range and Duluth voted for their representatives and after the 34 players were chosen a draft was conducted. The draft format allowed Team White and Team Yellow coaches to draft their teams from the pool of all the players ultimately select their respective dream teams.
The complete rosters are as follows:
Team White
#2, Ren MORQUE, Jr, Grand Rapids, D
#3, Sam STERLE, Jr, Grand Rapids, D
#4, Bodie JORGENSON, Jr, Greenway, D
#5, Cade ANDERSON, Sr, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, D
#6, Joe UDD, Sr, Duluth Denfeld, D
#7, Beau JANZIG, Jr, Hermantown, D
#8, Brandon LIND (C), Sr, Eveleth-Gilbert, F
#9, Joey DELGRECO, Jr, Grand Rapids, F
#10, Garret DROTTS, Jr, Grand Rapids, F
#11, Brady WICKLUND, Sr, International Falls, F
#12, Ryan SCHERF, Sr, Virginia-MIB, F
#13, Brayden TYMAN, Sr, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, F
#14, Connor McCLURE, Jr, Duluth Denfeld, F
#15, Cooper McCLURE, Jr, Duluth Denfeld, F
#16, Ethan LUND (A), Sr, Hermantown, F
#31, Zach TYMAN, Sr, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, Goalie
#35, Jacob SNYDER, Sr, Duluth Denfeld, Goalie
Head Coach: Jeff Torrel (Eveleth-Gilbert)
Team Yellow
#2, Nick TROUTWINE, Jr, Eveleth-Gilbert, D
#3, Easton YOUNG, Jr, Grand Rapids, D
#4, Tom NEMANICH, Sr, Virginia-MIB, D
#5, Matthew LOCKER, Sr, Duluth East, D
#6, Joey PIERCE (C), Sr, Hermantown, D
#7, Carson MEHLING, Sr, Marshall School, D
#8, Hunter BISCHOFF (A), Sr Grand Rapids, F
#9, Braeden HOLCOMB, Sr, Grand Rapids, F
#10, Hayden DeMARS, Jr, Grand Rapids, F
#11, Connor WILLARD, Sr, Hibbing-Chisholm, F
#12, Logan DUSHKIN, Sr, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, F
#13, Kade SHEA, Sr, Duluth Denfeld, F
#14, Aaron PIONK, Sr, Hermantown, F
#15, Cole ANTCLIFF, Sr, Hermantown, F
#16, Aydyn DOWD, Sr, Hermantown F
#31, Wyatt PILKENTON, Sr, Grand Rapids, Goalie
#35, Ian KANGAS, Jr, Virginia-MIB, Goalie
Head Coach: Patrick Andrews (Hermantown)
