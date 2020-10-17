HIBBING — There were always high expectations when it came to the Hibbing High School volleyball team.
There were none higher in 1999, especially after the Bluejackets went 30-1 during the 1998 season and a runner-up finish at the state tournament.
Hibbing didn’t exceed those expectations that season, but the Bluejackets did put on a good show to advance to state for the second-straight season.
———
That 1999 team was composed of Crystal Nucech, Angie Kafut, Amy Hill, Missy Tanem, Kari Wirtanen, Laura Anderson, Lexi Turnbull, Katie McKenzie, Kelle Sabin, Brandi Slosson, Ashley Marsh and Talia Carpenter.
“In general, that was the closest-bonded team I was on in high school,” Turnbull said. “Even those seniors, they were the girls that took us under their wing.”
According to Hill, the wheels were set in motion right at the beginning of the season.
“That year, we focused on a lot of conditioning to keep up with the higher-level teams,” Hill said. “We had all of the fundamentals. We had amazing blockers at the time.”
———
That’s why this teams’ success came as no surprise to Hibbing coach Gail Nucech.
“They were hard workers,” Nucech said. “They worked together, and they were friends. They had a good work ethic. They put forth the effort. Joyce (Wirtanen) and Pat (Castagneri) and me, we worked with them.
“John (Wirtanen) he was our fix-it man. Anything that broke, he’d fix it. He was a good person to have around, too.”
Nucech, Wirtanen and Castagneri left an impression on Kari Wirtanen.
“It was fun playing for them,” Wirtanen said. “They had a huge influence on my volleyball career. Her knowledge and drive of the game is amazing.
“Playing volleyball in high school were some of the best times of my life.”
———
Team chemistry wasn’t a problem. Playing Junior Olympic volleyball during the summer took care of that.
“We would travel around the country,” said Crystal Nucech. “We got to know each other at Nationals for the Junior Olympics. For every team, especially my junior and senior years, our teams were tight-knit.
“We got along, and we did so much stuff together.”
Tanem agreed.
“With that group of girls, and playing with my sister on varsity before me and getting that experience, we were such a tight-knit group,” Tanem said. “I was used to being in circumstances like that before.
“We had all played together for so long. It was like a family. We could read each other without talking. We knew what we were thinking. We knew each other’s thoughts because everybody was so close. We had talent. It was a great group of girls.”
———
Hill was a part of the 1998 team, but she played more in 1999.
Being on that 98 team was the motivating factor to return to state in 99.
“We came in with a winning attitude,” Hill said. “We had one goal in mind, and that’s what we worked for. It was an exciting experience, but we had a lot of seniors graduate. I had more playing time, but we were a core unit.
“Everybody played together, so we knew our strengths and weaknesses. That helped a lot.”
———
It also helped to have Kafut in the middle.
According to Turnbull, Kafut was an intimidating figure in the middle of that offense. As a matter of fact, Turnbull wasn’t too thrilled about playing defense against her in practice.
“Anytime I would go up to block her, I would think she was going to make a swing, then she would swipe one way or the other,” Turnbull said. “I hated blocking her. She may not have been the hardest hitter on the team, but she knew where to put the ball.
“She was one of the smartest players and one of the best. She was technically sound.”
———
Marsh was only a sophomore on that team, and she felt a little out of place.
“It was a tough year for me,” Marsh said. “As a sophomore, I started practicing with the varsity, playing with the people I looked up to all of those years. I was baffled that I was playing with them.
“I remember it being such a big deal, but I was so young. I didn’t realize the impact that it would have. It would be my first and last time at state.
———
According to Anderson, the practices were more difficult than some of the matches.
“We did so much conditioning that when games went five games, we could pull through,” Anderson said. “We usually won those games. Gail was an amazing coach. I only have positive memories of her as a coach.
“She taught more than volleyball. She taught us what it is to be a team and to stay positive. She would have us do visualizations before games, and that’s a potent tool for performance and life, in general. That team had a lot of heart.”
———
That season was Wirtanen’s best on the team.
“We were a group that worked hard and meshed well,” Wirtanen said. “Not a single person was a standout, but we worked hard as a team, but we still had to prove ourselves.
“We had a good group two years in a row, but we lost a lot of height and big hitters. We all had to step it up.”
Especially on defense, which was Hibbing’s strength that year.
“We had a lot of good defensive players that kept us in games,” Wirtanen said. “We played good defense, both blocking and digging.”
———
The Bluejackets also had their share of fun, especially on road trips.
“A lot of our road trips were overnighters,” Wirtanen said. “We played a lot of jokes on the coaches. One time, one the girls brought mice on the bus, or the upperclassmen would have the front desk call room numbers.
“It was a lot of fun. It was fun playing pranks.”
Turnbull agreed. Nobody was spared from those practical jokes.
“It was the overnight trip to Moorhead,” Turnbull said. “We pulled pranks on the coaches on the bus ride. I think it was Missy who had the mice, but we’d also put a chicken claw on a clipboard.
“In the hotel, we got each other. I’m not sure when that started, but for four years we were doing that. We had some pranksters.”
———
On the court, the Bluejackets cruised through the section playoffs, and made that return trip to state.
One player wasn’t exactly at full strength during that playoff run.
“Missy played with a broken hand,” Nucech said. “She had several surgeries on that hand afterward, but we sent her to the doctor, and he said she was A-OK. She was tough. She sucked it up.”
———
At state, Wirtanen picked a good time to have her best game of the season at the Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota.
“I had my highest amount of kills that I had that season,” Wirtanen said. “At the time, I didn’t know it, but my coach at UND happened to be at that game. We also got to watch the Gophers play on that court. That was cool.”
———
Hibbing would place sixth at that state tournament.
“It wasn’t like the season we had before, but we still made it to state,” Tanem said. “After those girls left, we were the only ones left from that group. We did have a couple of other girls come up and fill positions that hadn’t been in the system before.
“They did a good job. This was a team we had been building for so long. It was thrilling.”
———
The experience was second-to-none.
“Looking back, I don’t think we realized how lucky we were to have knowledgeable coaches and girls to bring us to the state tournament that many years in a row,” Wirtanen said. “We didn’t know what kind of history that was presenting itself.
“I’m thankful for the opportunities we had, and how many memories it brings back — the banquet, the hotel and playing on those big courts. It was awesome.”
Anderson agreed.
“The energy is amped up at state,” Anderson said. “I was proud of the whole team for being a part of that.”
