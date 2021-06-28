Area baseball players earn All-State selections

2021 All-State Selections by the Minnesota State High School Baseball Coaches Assocation have been made, with two area players earning a selection in Class AA.

Eveleth-Gilbert senior pitcher Brandon Lind and Virginia senior pitcher/infielder Tom Nemanich both earned All-State honors this season.

Lind led the Golden Bears to a section championship appearance while Nemanich helped guide the Devils to 17 wins this season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments