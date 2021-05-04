INTERNATIONAL FALLS — Brandon Lind pitched a two-hitter and the Golden Bears racked up 13 hits en route to a 9-0 shutout over the Broncos Tuesday.
Lind went all seven innings and struck out seven to earn the victory on the mound.
At the plate, Eveleth-Gilbert was paced by Ethan Slygh with three hits (including a double) and two RBI, while Lind helped himself out with two hits and one RBI. Jake Sickel also added an RBI triple.
The Bears also got two hits from Carter Mavec and Tommy Schlotec, who also had an RBI. Others getting hits were Tate Uhan, Carter Flannigan and Andrew Torrel, who tacked on two RBIs.
E-G (8-2) hosts Hermantown Monday.
SOFTBALL
Eveleth-Gilbert 14,
International Falls 0
At Eveleth, the Golden Bears compiled 21 hits Tuesday en route to a 14-0 win over visiting International Falls.
“The girls connected with the ball really well tonight,’’ said head coach Paula Dundas, and played pretty solid defense, “which is what we wanted.’’
Joey Westby led the offense with a 4-for-4 outing and two RBI, while Alex Flannigan added three hits and three RBI. Afton Roberts also stepped to the plate and had three hits and two RBI. Five other Golden Bears had two a pair of hits.
“Basically everybody got a hit tonight,’’ Dundas added.
In the circle, Lydia Delich went all five innings and fanned six Broncos.
“She was throwing well. Anything that they hit seemed to go right to people.’’
E-G (3-7) plays at Ely on Thursday.
Mesabi East 4,
Littlefork-Big Falls 3
At Aurora, the Giants got two hits each from Jasmine Heikkila and Hannah Williams Tuesday en route to a 4-3 win over visiting Littllefork-Big Falls.
Bethany Polla also tallied one RBI as Mesabi East got out to a 4-0 lead after six innings. The Giants had to hold on for the one-run lead, though, when the Vikings scored three in the top of the seventh inning.
Heikkila also picked up the win in the circle, going the distance and fanning six Vikings. She surrendered three earned runs on 10 hits.
Littlefork-Big Falls had two girls get multiple hits.
Mesabi East moved to 6-6 with the victory.
