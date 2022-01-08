Lights out third lifts H/C girls past Superior, 5-3

HIBBING — For two periods, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team had trouble solving Superior goaltender Kaylie Nault.
The Spartans’ freshman had 28 saves through the first two periods, keeping the Bluejackets frustrated.
That shell was about to break in the third period.
Hibbing/Chisholm would finally get the puck past Nault by scoring four power-play goals and one short-handed goal in the final 17 minutes of play en route to a 5-3 victory over Superior Friday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
The Bluejackets’ inability to score in the first two periods wasn’t because of a lack of effort, but some lineup shuffling at the beginning of the game threw off the chemistry of the lines.
“We were a little sluggish,” Hibbing/Chisholm coach Pete Hyduke said. “I thought we battled and fought the puck a little bit. I don’t think that we didn’t work hard, but the overall game wasn’t there. We were going through the motions.”
Superior, on the other hand, came out flying and got the first goal of the game just 50 seconds into the first period.
Autumn Cooper snuck one past Bluejacket goalie Addison Hess to make it 1-0.
“The girl broke down the wing, and I thought our D played her well,” Hyduke said. “She found a spot, and got it through Addison. That happens. It happens in all sports where the first opportunity becomes a score.
“It’s what you do after that that makes a difference.”
What happened directly after that goal was another goal by Cooper on the power play at 7:35.
Just like that, the Spartans were up 2-0.
“It wasn’t our best, but I thought we finished the first period strong,” Hyduke said. “We were down in shots, then we out-shot them 10-8.”
The Bluejackets carried some of that momentum into the second period, but it would be Superior getting on the board as Callie Holmlund scored at the seven-minute mark to make it 3-0.
Was there some concern?
A little bit, but Hyduke kept things positive.
“I told them that I was pleased with their second period,” Hyduke said. “We had good scoring chances. We shot over the net or missed the net. We could have tied the game in the second period. We didn’t, but we started to build some momentum.
“Even though we didn’t score, we had a lot of great chances.”
During the break, Hyduke and his staff were sitting in the coaches room when Julia Gherardi, Claire Rewertz and Aune Boben came into the room to have a talk.
“They said, ‘Give us an opportunity to be together, and we’ll get that first goal,’” Hyduke said. “Because of some injuries and sickness, we had to juggle a lineup, so I give credit to those girls for coming in there.
“They went out on the next shift and got it. After that, it snowballed. The girls worked hard the whole period.”
That first goal came on the power play as Gherardi broke the ice at the 29-second mark.
At 5:43. Evelyn Brodeen scored a man-advantage goal, and the comeback was on.
The whole atmosphere on the bench changed 180 degrees. Now, Hibbing/Chisholm believed they could win the game.
“You could see the positive vibes on the bench,” Hyduke said. “They knew they could come back because of the opportunities they were having. Because of the way they were playing the game, they had to draw some penalties to skate with us.
“We earned those.”
Hibbing/Chisholm took its own penalty at 10:30 of the third period, but Abigail Sullivan would score short-handed at 11:15 to tie the game.
“She did the right thing,” Hyduke said. “She carried it as deep as she could, used the D for a screen and shot a nice-little shot to the far corner. It was a great play. A shot on net is always a good play. Give her credit.”
Superior went to the box again at 13:53, and this time, Boben made the Spartans pay by scoring the go-ahead goal at 14:18.
Boben scored her second power-play goal at 15:32 for the final tally of the game.
“On the power play, we’ve moved the puck well as of late, but we haven’t finished,” Hyduke said. “It was nice to see the kids finish. It’s nice to be able to come back, and know you can come back.
“That’s an important thing to have in your tool box as you move forward. We had to juggle lines because of kids being out, but they responded. It’s the next-person up, and they did what they needed to do.”
Nault finished with 47 saves. Hess had 21 saves.
“I’m not going to take anything away from their goaltender,” Hyduke said. “She played well. Addison, this year, has been the one to keep us in games, and she gas given us opportunities to win.
“I was pleased to see us put enough goals in that it just wasn’t on Addison. That was good to see.”
SHS 2 1 0 — 3
HC 0 0 5 — 5
First Period — 1. S, Autumn Cooper (Gabrielle Siers), :50; 2. S, Cooper, pp, 7:35,.
Second Period — 3. S, Callie Holmlund (Lily Walrath, Gabryel Olson), 7:00.
Third Period — 4. HC, Julia Gherardi (Aune Boben), pp, :29; 5. HC, Evelyn Brodeen (Monroe Rewertz, Panella Rewertz), pp, 5:43; 6. Abigail Sullivan, sh, 11:15; 7. HC, Boben (Annika Lundell, Sullivan), pp, 14:08; 8. HC, Boben (Sullivan, Claire Rewertz), pp, 15:32.
Goalie Saves — Superior, Kaylie Nault 10-18-19—47; Hibbing/Chisholm, Addison Hess 7-3-11—21.
Penalties — Superior 6-12; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
BOYS’ HOCKEY
Rochester Mayo 1,
Hibbing/Chisholm 0
ROCHESTER — Will Sexton scored at 10:04 of the third period to lead the Spartans past the Bluejackets at home Friday.
Tate Cothern had 18 saves for Rochester Mayo to earn the shutout.
Brayden Boyer stopped 22 shots for Hibbing/Chisholm.
HC 0 0 0 — 0
RM 0 0 1 — 1
First Period — No scoring.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 1. RM, Will Sexton (Chandler Dennis, Javon Hodge), 10:04.
Goalie Saves — Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 10-3-9—22; Rochester Mayo, Tate Cothern 7-6-5—18.
Penalties — Hibbing/Chisholm 5-8; Rochester Mayo 1-2.
