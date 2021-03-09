Lightning skate past Eveleth-Gilbert, 6-1

VIRGINIA — Mercury Bischoff netted a hat trick Monday night for Grand Rapids/Greenway as the Lightning skated past Eveleth-Gilbert Area, 6-1.
GR/G also got a pair of goals from Claire Vekich in the road win at the Miners Memorial Building in Virginia.
The Golden Bears’ Kylie Baranzelli lit the lamp with an unassisted tally for the home team’s only score of the night. E-G netminder Rachel Woods turned aside 29 shots in goal.
Eveleth-Gilbert (8-7) hosts Proctor-Hermantown (14-0) on Thursday at 6 p.m.
GR/G 1 1 4 — 6
E-G 0 0 1 — 1
First period: 1, GRG, Claire Vekich, (Mercury Bischoff, Allie LeClaire), 6:18.
Second period: 2, GRG, Bischoff (Kaisa Reed, Amber Elich), 9:45.
Third period: 3, EG, Kylie Baranzelli (unassisted), :42; 4, GRG, Bischoff (Vekich, Elich), 6:15; 5, GRG, Elich (Vekich), 6:51; 6, GRG, Vekich (Bischoff, Reed), PP, 9:27; 7, GRG, Bischoff (unassisted), 16:28.
Saves: Rachel Woods, EG, 8-11-10—29; Kenny Martinson, GRG, 3-5-7—15.
Penalties: EG, 1-for-2 minutes; GRG, 3-for-6 minutes.
