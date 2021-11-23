EVELETH — The Rock Ridge girls’ hockey team found themselves knotted with Northern Lakes 1-1 late in Monday night’s home contest, but a late shorthanded goal from the Lightning gave the loss to the Wolverines, 2-1.
Northern Lakes got on the board early in the opening frame with Jada Brodzinski getting one past Rock Ridge netminder Daisy Andrews. The goal came at the 29-second mark and was unassisted, allowing the Lightning to play with an early lead.
The Wolverines weren’t able to take advantage of any of the power play opportunities afforded to them throughout the contest. Northern Lakes went into the penalty box five times in the first period with Rock Ridge getting nothing to show for it.
After a scoreless second period, the Wolverines Katelyn Torrel knotted the game up at one with a goal at 2:02.
The Lightning continued to play down a skater in the third with three more minor penalties giving Rock Ridge an abundance of power play time.
Unfortunately, a shorthanded goal from Megan Muller at 14:22 in the third dashed Rock Ridge’s hopes as Northern Lakes escaped with the 2-1 win.
Andrews finished with 26 saves for Rock Ridge while Northern Lakes goalie Katherine Stephens finished with 17.
Rock Ridge will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Moose Lake Area.
NL 1 0 1 — 2
RR 0 0 1 — 1
First period
1, N, Jada Brodzinski (unassisted), 0:29.
Second Period
No scoring.
Third Period
2, R, Katelyn Torrel (unassisted), 2:02; 3, N, Megan Muller (Kiana Landt), SH, 14:22.
Penalties-Minutes: Northern Lakes 10-28; Rock Ridge 4-8.
Goalie saves: Katherine Stephens, NL, 7-4-6—17; Daisy Andrews, RR, 9-10-7—26.
