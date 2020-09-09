Lehmkuhl paces Giants swimming with pair of wins over Chisholm

AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving team cruised to eight wins as a team to knock off visiting Chisholm Tuesday, 93-69.

Adrianna Lehmkuhl was a double winner for the Giants, leading the way in both the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard butterfly.

Sheets’ time of 2:18.99 in the 200 free was nearly 11 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor Ava Baumgard of Chisholm (2:29.82). Later, Lehmkuhl narrowly got the win in the butterfly with her time of 1:10.05, beating out teammate Lydia Skelton by five hundredths of a second (1:10.10). The Giants Rhys Ceglar was third at 1:15.01.

Skelton got an individual win of her own earlier in the meet, taking home first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:28.78. Chisholm’s Clara Nelson finished as the runner-up with a time of 2:40.11.

Emma Williams led Mesabi East in the 50 freestyle, winning the event with a time of 27.14. She finished just ahead of Chisholm’s Tresa Baumgard, who took second with a time of 27.59.

Kailey Fossell led a Mesabi East sweep of the diving portion of the meet, winning the 1 meter five with a score of 238.25. Aaliyah Sahr finished second for the Giants with her score of 135.45 and Alexa Fossell was third with a score of 121.50.

Adrianna Sheets was next to pick up a win for the Giants, earning a first place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.01. Teammate Kyra Skelton finished runner-up with her time of 1:03.34.

The final Mesabi East win came in the 500 freestyle with Emily Blake touching the wall first in with her time of 6:15.71. Adeline Butzke finished as runner-up for the Giants, stopping the clock at 6:37.85.

Mesabi East also grabbed a lone relay win with Siiri Hakala, Kyle Meyer, Ceglar and Sheets winning the 200 medley relay with their time of 2:02.97.

Chisholm grabbed four wins of their own beginning with the 200 freestyle relay as Sofie Anderson, Ava Baumgard, Jaelyn Jordan and Tresa Baumgard finished first with their time of 1:58.11.

Chisholm’s Nelson then went on to win the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:13.42 with Anderson following that up with a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.22).

The Bluestreaks grabbed the final win of the night in the 400 freestyle relay with Jordan, Nelson and Ava and Tresa Baumgard putting down a time of 4:28.93.

Mesabi East 93, Chisholm 69

200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Rhys Ceglar, Adrianna Sheets), 2:02.97; 2, Chisholm A (Clara Nelson, Sofie Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 2:13.09; 3, Mesabi East B (Kailey Fossell, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, McKenzie Pokorny), 2:13.44.

200 freestyle: 1, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 2:18.99; 2, Ava Baumgard, C, 2:29.82; 3, Kiera Saumer, ME, 2:32.55.

200 individual medley: 1, Lydia Skelton, ME, 2:28.78; 2, Nelson, C, 2:40.11; 3, Emily Blake, ME, 2:43.12.

50 freestyle: 1, Emma Williams, ME, 27.14; 2, T. Baumgard, C, 27.59; 3, Lauren Beyer, ME, 29.59.

1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 238.25; 2, Aaliyah Sahr, ME, 135.45; 3, Alexa Fossell, ME, 121.50.

100 butterfly: 1, Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:10.05; 2, L. Skelton, ME, 1:10.10; 3, Ceglar, ME, 1:15.01.

100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 1:00.01; 2, K. Skelton, ME, 1:03.34; 3, A. Baumgard, C, 1:08.33.

500 freestyle: 1, Blake, ME, 6:15.71; 2, Adeline Butzke, ME, 6:37.85; 3, Aubree Skelton, ME, 7:03.84.

200 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm A (Anderson, A. Baumgard, Jordan, T. Baumgard), 1:58.11; 2, Chisholm B (Mackenzie Holewa, Molly Sundquist, Hanna Halberg, Mya Pessenda, C, 2:15.69.

100 backstroke: 1, Nelson, C, 1:13.42.

100 breaststroke: 1, Anderson, C, 1:27.22; 2, M. Sundquist, C, 1:31.80.

400 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm A (Jordan, A. Baumgard, Nelson, T. Baumgard), 4:28.93; 2, Chisholm B (Pessenda, Halberg, Holewa, Emma Sundquist), 5:02.01.

