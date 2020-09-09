Lehmkuhl paces Giants swimming with pair of wins over Chisholm

AURORA — The Mesabi East girls’ swimming and diving team cruised to eight wins as a team to knock off visiting Chisholm Tuesday, 93-69.
Adrianna Lehmkuhl was a double winner for the Giants, leading the way in both the 200 yard freestyle and the 100 yard butterfly.
Sheets’ time of 2:18.99 in the 200 free was nearly 11 seconds ahead of her nearest competitor Ava Baumgard of Chisholm (2:29.82). Later, Lehmkuhl narrowly got the win in the butterfly with her time of 1:10.05, beating out teammate Lydia Skelton by five hundredths of a second (1:10.10). The Giants Rhys Ceglar was third at 1:15.01.
Skelton got an individual win of her own earlier in the meet, taking home first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:28.78. Chisholm’s Clara Nelson finished as the runner-up with a time of 2:40.11.
Emma Williams led Mesabi East in the 50 freestyle, winning the event with a time of 27.14. She finished just ahead of Chisholm’s Tresa Baumgard, who took second with a time of 27.59.
Kailey Fossell led a Mesabi East sweep of the diving portion of the meet, winning the 1 meter five with a score of 238.25. Aaliyah Sahr finished second for the Giants with her score of 135.45 and Alexa Fossell was third with a score of 121.50.
Adrianna Sheets was next to pick up a win for the Giants, earning a first place finish in the 100 freestyle with a time of 1:00.01. Teammate Kyra Skelton finished runner-up with her time of 1:03.34.
The final Mesabi East win came in the 500 freestyle with Emily Blake touching the wall first in with her time of 6:15.71. Adeline Butzke finished as runner-up for the Giants, stopping the clock at 6:37.85.
Mesabi East also grabbed a lone relay win with Siiri Hakala, Kyle Meyer, Ceglar and Sheets winning the 200 medley relay with their time of 2:02.97.
Chisholm grabbed four wins of their own beginning with the 200 freestyle relay as Sofie Anderson, Ava Baumgard, Jaelyn Jordan and Tresa Baumgard finished first with their time of 1:58.11.
Chisholm’s Nelson then went on to win the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:13.42 with Anderson following that up with a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:27.22).
The Bluestreaks grabbed the final win of the night in the 400 freestyle relay with Jordan, Nelson and Ava and Tresa Baumgard putting down a time of 4:28.93.
Mesabi East 93, Chisholm 69
200 medley relay: 1, Mesabi East A (Siiri Hakala, Kylie Meyer, Rhys Ceglar, Adrianna Sheets), 2:02.97; 2, Chisholm A (Clara Nelson, Sofie Anderson, Jaelyn Jordan, Tresa Baumgard), 2:13.09; 3, Mesabi East B (Kailey Fossell, Ashley Fossell, Kyra Skelton, McKenzie Pokorny), 2:13.44.
200 freestyle: 1, Adrianna Lehmkuhl, ME, 2:18.99; 2, Ava Baumgard, C, 2:29.82; 3, Kiera Saumer, ME, 2:32.55.
200 individual medley: 1, Lydia Skelton, ME, 2:28.78; 2, Nelson, C, 2:40.11; 3, Emily Blake, ME, 2:43.12.
50 freestyle: 1, Emma Williams, ME, 27.14; 2, T. Baumgard, C, 27.59; 3, Lauren Beyer, ME, 29.59.
1 meter diving: 1, Kailey Fossell, ME, 238.25; 2, Aaliyah Sahr, ME, 135.45; 3, Alexa Fossell, ME, 121.50.
100 butterfly: 1, Lehmkuhl, ME, 1:10.05; 2, L. Skelton, ME, 1:10.10; 3, Ceglar, ME, 1:15.01.
100 freestyle: 1, Sheets, ME, 1:00.01; 2, K. Skelton, ME, 1:03.34; 3, A. Baumgard, C, 1:08.33.
500 freestyle: 1, Blake, ME, 6:15.71; 2, Adeline Butzke, ME, 6:37.85; 3, Aubree Skelton, ME, 7:03.84.
200 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm A (Anderson, A. Baumgard, Jordan, T. Baumgard), 1:58.11; 2, Chisholm B (Mackenzie Holewa, Molly Sundquist, Hanna Halberg, Mya Pessenda, C, 2:15.69.
100 backstroke: 1, Nelson, C, 1:13.42.
100 breaststroke: 1, Anderson, C, 1:27.22; 2, M. Sundquist, C, 1:31.80.
400 freestyle relay: 1, Chisholm A (Jordan, A. Baumgard, Nelson, T. Baumgard), 4:28.93; 2, Chisholm B (Pessenda, Halberg, Holewa, Emma Sundquist), 5:02.01.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.