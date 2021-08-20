CHERRY — It’s only the first week of practice, but the Cherry High School football team got a pleasant surprise on Friday.
Jim Costello, who is an assistant coach on the team, was able to book both Tommy Kramer and Ted Brown, both Minnesota Viking players, to come up to northern Minnesota and talk about their experiences in football.
Brown and Kramer discussed the importance of being a family, and having the discipline necessary to get the best results possible.
“Anytime you can bring in somebody that’s played, not only the NFL, but played at a high level in the NFL, there’s a lot to be learned for the kids as to what it takes to be successful on the field,” Cherry coach Jason Marsh said. “We were excited to have them.”
Both Brown’s and Kramer’s message sank in with senior quarterback Beau Barry.
“I felt it went well,” Barry said. “It was cool to have them come here and tell us how they got to the NFL, how much hard work they put in to do that. It was also cool that Ted explained his path and how hard he worked, and how important it is for everybody on the team to do their jobs.
“It was inspiring to hear.”
Zachary Carpenter echoed his quarterback’s sentiments.
“The whole team needed to hear what they said,” Carpenter said. “I could tell that with a lot of our players it opened their eyes up as to what they could be if they put in the work. Our coaches tell us to do the work and it’ll show.
“It was good that they came in and talked to us about it. We need to put in the work to get into that level. I hope it motivates people to work harder during, before and after practice. We have to put in the work, and have better work ethics.”
Costello was able to pull this off because he grew up with a friend who is a close acquaintance to both Brown and Kramer.
“I’ve had the opportunity to hang out with them and play some golf,” Costello said. “I asked them to come here as a favor, and they were more than willing to do that.”
Both Brown and Kramer gave descriptions of their paths to the NFL.
Kramer was inspired to play quarterback by watching Johnny Unitas one day, so he put forth all of his effort to achieve that goal.
Kramer attended Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio, winning a state title in 1971.
He played collegiately at Rice University before becoming a first-round pick, No. 27 overall, of the Vikings in the 1977 draft.
Brown was a star at a small high school in North Carolina, T. Wingate Andrews High School, winning a state title.
He wasn’t big stature, so he was overlooked by college recruiters.
He would eventually sign with North Carolina State under Lou Holtz.
At NC State, Brown rushed for a record of 4,602 yards, including 251 yards against Penn State in 1977
He was the No. 16 pick in the first round of the 1979 draft.
Both Brown and Kramer have both been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame.
Brown talked about the importance of discipline, and the team being a family.
“I think they learned a lot about what Tommy and Ted both said about their positions, and working hard outside of their positions,” Costello said. “You never know what you’re going to be called upon to do.
“Whatever it is you’re doing, you have to give 100-percent. If you do that, you can be happy with yourself. You don’t have to worry about everything else.”
The overall theme was don’t let a day go by without giving your best, whether it’s on the football field or in the classroom.
“I hope they get inspired a little bit,” Marsh said. “Not a lot of people get to play football. High school, for most people, is the end of the line. These seniors, with COVID last year and the disruption of the sports, we saw how much it meant to so many young athletes to be able to play.
“For our seniors, this is their last go-around. I want them to make it special. I hope that they’re inspired, and I hope they make the most out of the opportunities they’re given, not just in football but in life.”
Costello agreed.
“Ted and Tommy backed up whatever the coaches have been saying,” Costello said. “We’ve been with these seniors for seven years of football. It’s the feedback on top of what we’ve taught them.
“To hear it from two guys drafted in the first round and made the NFL, makes that much more important.”
Now, Barry is hoping his team can take these words to heart.
“Now we know how much work it’s going to take to get us to a state championship, or just get us to state,” Barry said. “I appreciate the fact that they took the time out of their day to see us, even though we’re from a small school like Cherry.”
