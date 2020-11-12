HIBBING — Conner Marschalk wanted to make a difference.
The Hibbing High School senior knows all about the trials and tribulations of the Bluejacket football program over the years, and he wants that to end.
So Marschalk and his fellow seniors set out to change the culture of the football team in a big way.
Even though it takes time to develop a winning tradition, with Marschalk and company leading the way, things are starting to change in Bluejacket Country.
“Overall, it was getting the guys to appreciate football, and try to go out there and win games,” Marschalk said. “I didn’t think that it was going to be easy, but over the course of the season, it’s changed a bit for most of them.
“I feel it’s worked well. None of the seniors have given up. We’re going out there and working hard every day.”
None harder than Marschalk, who is a starting cornerback on defense, but he got pressed into offensive duty at running back last week against Hermantown when junior Josh Kivela went down with an injury.
Marschalk went in and performed admirably in Kivela’s place.
“I was starting on defense, so I was focusing on that,” Marschalk said. “I saw him get hurt, so I knew I was going to have to go in there. I knew I had to step it up and be there for him.
“I was just trying to go through everything, playing each play by play.”
His ability to run the ball play resonated with Hibbing coach Shaun Howard.
“He stepped up when Josh went out,” Howard said. “We leaned on him as our experienced running back. He did what he was supposed to do. That’s tough because you never exactly know when you’re going to get in there.
“It was amazing to see that.”
On one drive in particular, Marschalk came up with a big reception, then a few plays later, he culminated the drive with a touchdown run.
“I’ve expected that same kind of play out of him all year,” Howard said. “He was fired up and played tough when Josh went down. He played his tail off on offense. I hope he continues to keep on growing for that level last Friday.”
Scoring was icing on the cake.
“That felt great,” Marschalk said. “It felt good to have a bigger role offensively.”
Marschalk had an impact offensively, but he had his defensive responsibilities as well.
He said it was tough playing what they call ‘Ironman football’ on both sides of the ball.
“Playing both ways in our last game, I wasn’t really ready for that,” Marschalk said. “I kept having people go in for me because I was getting too tired from all of the runs. I tried to get every break in as possible, drinking a lot of water.
“Playing both ways is definitely fun, getting big plays against them, and stopping big plays against them. Defensively, it’s making sure they don’t get any big plays, keeping everything on the inside, making sure no one gets behind us.”
Howard, who played both offense and defense in high school, knows how tough it is to play on both sides of the ball.
“By the end of the game, they’re tired,” Howard said. “It’s more this is what you have to do to play for us, and, more importantly, to have a season. You want your best athletes out there as much as you can.
“Physically and mentally, it’s a lot. It’s been hard because we don’t have the conditioning we would have had without a COVID-19 season. It’s been a tough season.”
Howard appreciates the fact that Marschalk, plus the other seniors, are doing their utmost best to change the culture of the program.
They are setting a good example for the younger players on the team.
“That says a lot,” Howard said. “It’s hard to change. You can’t take the easy road, and against Hermantown, they finally understood that you have to take the hard road to get this to change.”
