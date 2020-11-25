Leader, mentor, swimmer

EVELETH — The 2020 season was filled with adjustments for Elli Jankila and the Eveleth-Gilbert girls’ swimming team.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Golden Bears couldn’t host meets in their smaller home pool, but Jankila took it all in stride.
The Eveleth-Gilbert swimmer peaked at the right time as she won the Section 7A championship in the 50 freestyle with a time of 25.44 seconds. The mark set in the Hibbing pool was nearly a half second faster than her seed time.
Switching from their 20-yard pool to the 25-yard pools at most other schools was “an adjustment,’’ Jankila said, “but I swam at Mesabi East all summer so I think that really helped me be able to make the adjustment easier.’’
Another big adjustment came at the section meet itself last month. Due to coronavirus restrictions, the meet was split up into three “heats,’’ one each in Hibbing, Mesabi East and Duluth.
“For me it was kind of weird because it wasn’t like any other sections day. You didn’t know right away if you actually won the event. There were two other meets going on at the same time so you didn’t know how people finished there.
“Once I heard the final results, I was relieved. Every year I’ve been in the top of the 50 but I’ve never won it — until this year.’’
What was the key to Jankila’s run to a section title?
“I think it’s a lot about doing drills and different techniques at practice. It takes hard work, but you need to get those fundamentals to actually see a difference.’’
Stroke technique and breathing control are two of the most important fundamentals.
“Especially for the 50. You don’t want to take that many breaths because when you do take breaths it does slow you down.’’
Even though she is tall with a long reach, head coach Perry Brown said Jankila has used her technique to be successful in the 50 freestyle. Other coaches say she should be swimming the 200 or the 500 because of that extended reach, he said, but they have both found out that “pulling hard is more important than pulling fast’’ during her stroke.
“She didn’t really like the longer stuff,’’ Brown said, “and strangely enough for someone as long as her, she can still crank out a really good 50.’’
The coach added she has good under water power, is good at streamlining and keeps it nice and straight pushing off the wall.
“She works the little things. It’s automatic in her brain waves,’’ Brown said.
Those same fundamentals enabled Jankila to finish second in the 100 freestyle (56.28), as well, which was also a position that would have qualified her for the state meet.
Leadership is another one of Jankila’s assets, the head coach said. She was a co-captain this season with Amara Carey. “We will miss her leadership and her mentoring.’’
Jankila leads both directly and by her actions in the pool.
“Her personal dedication is kind of a thing that helps with that. She’s a hard worker. She’s not a complainer,’’ Brown said. “Her work ethic is really hard to beat.’’
He went on to say, “She does all the extra work. She’s a leader when we do calisthenics and weights.’’ In addition, she keeps track of the younger girls, who haven’t bought into the whole setup just yet, as well as encouraging and mentoring them. “She’s got a real friendly attitude. Every girl on the team really looks up to her.’’
Coach Brown has also helped her improve in the pool along the way.
“He always pushes me to do my best, and even though sometimes I don’t want to, he knows how to push me and make me want to work harder every time,’’ Jankila said.
———
Jankila, the daughter of Erik and Kathy, has been swimming since the fifth grade and always enjoyed swimming at the cabin. Her dad was a swimmer, but he basically left the decision to join the sport up to his daughter.
“It was just something that I wanted to give a try, and I’m definitely liking it,’’ she said.
Jankila followed in her older sister Madilyn’s footsteps in athletics. Madilyn was a tennis player and competed in track and field, while Elli is also in basketball and track and field.
“I always watched her succeed so that made me want to work harder and succeed too.’’
The sisters have also turned their athletic endeavors into a sibling challenge of sorts.
“We kind of have a little competition. Like who gets more medals and who has gotten more titles and stuff. So I think that’s part of it. She pushes me to work harder.’’
Who is winning the competition with winter and spring sports still ahead (most likely dependent on the coronavirus) for Elli?
“I definitely have more medals, but she has a couple more state trips than me, especially since this year there was no state (due to COVID-19). She’s ahead in that.’’
As far as swimming goes, Jankila has been to the State Swimming and Diving Meet in ninth, 10th and 11th grades. This year would have been her fourth. She qualified in the 50 freestyle all three years, the 200 freestyle relay as a freshman and junior, and the 200 and 400 freestyle relays as a sophomore.
Not getting to a state meet this year “was really sad because that’s what I work for all year. That’s the big meet that everybody wants to make it to. And you get good competition and it’s just a different environment. I think going to state is one of the coolest things. It’s a big accomplishment,’’ she said. “Once I saw my sister make it to state in her sports, that was one thing that I wanted to do. I wanted to make it to state so bad.’’
———
As for her future, Jankila is looking to major in pre-physicians assistant. However, at this time is undecided on where to attend. Regarding sports, she said she doesn’t plan to play in college at this time.
From her swimming coach’s point of view, Brown would like to see Elli go on and swim in college.
“I think she’s still got lots of potential.’’
