AURORA — With the poor weather throughout the area and even worse field conditions this spring, the North Woods baseball team had played just one this season until their Thursday bout with Mesabi East.
But it was hard to tell that the Grizzlies didn’t have much time on the field as they got solid pitching from Louie Panichi and Talon Jarshaw to come out on top 4-2 over the then 6-2 Giants.
“We sure did a lot of good things out there today,” head coach RJ Kruse said. “This was a great baseball game by both teams.”
Landon Luke started on the mound for Mesabi East.
The sophomore gave up an infield single in the top of the first inning but got a pair of strikeouts to end the frame with no damage done.
Panichi gave up an infield single to Giants center fielder Cooper Sickel, his 17th hit of the season. The Giants could not get anything else off Panichi and the game was tied at 0-0 after one inning.
The Grizzlies started the second inning with a pair of singles, but Luke settled in and got another pair of strikeouts to keep the score at 0-0.
The Giants grabbed a 1-0 lead in the home half of the third when Zac Norberg reached on an error and came across to score when Ryder Gerulli ripped a single up the middle.
Neither team could get anything going in the fourth inning and the score remained 1-0 in favor of the Giants.
Mesabi East came up in the bottom of the fifth inning and faced a new North Woods pitcher in Jarshaw. Jarshaw stepped on to the mound and struck out the first hitter with a hard fast ball.
Sickle then added his second hit of the contest and Dakota Kruse followed that with a single of his own.
Kruse was then caught stealing after Sickel scored the second Giants run of the game. Jarshaw got Ryder Gerulli to strike out to end the inning.
The Grizzlies didn’t waste any time getting right back in the game.
Ben Kruse singled, advanced all the way to third after he stole second base and came across to score when the Mesabi East pick-off attempt went into the dugout.
Levi Chauklin then walked and went all the way to third on a pair of wild pitches. That closed out the day for Luke on the mound. Kruse came in to pitch and Chauklin scored on a passed ball.
The inning ended and it was a 2-2 contest.
The Grizzlies let their bats do the talking in the top of the seventh inning.
Eli Smith walked and came across to score when Jarshaw crushed a double in the gap to score the lead run. They added another run when Ben Kruse hit a single to score Jarshaw.
That was all the Grizzlies could get and the Giants had a chance in the bottom of the seventh inning to get back in the game.
But Jarshaw put the Giants down in order and the Grizzlies picked up their first win of the season.
“We have three games next week, so it’s not going to get any easier,” Kruse said. “I really liked the way we battled today.”
Jarshaw got the win on the mound going three innings, giving up two hits while striking out 4.
Mesabi East assistant coach Austin Mount liked the way his squad played also.
“This was a great game,” Mount said. “When we made an error, it came back to haunt us.”
Ely 6,
Deer River 5
PROCTOR — The Ely baseball team got their season started on Thursday, hosting a pair of games against Deer River and Carlton
In the opener against the Warriors, the timberwolves came out on top 6-5.
Ely scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to come back against a Deer River team that they trailed 5-2 early in the contest. Freshman Hunter Halbakken started his high school baseball career with a game-winning base hit and also got the win on the mound for the Wolves.
Halbakken got his second RBI on the day in the sixth with a single that scored Drew Marolt. He earlier drove in Marolt in the fifth to cut into Deer River’s lead, 5-3.
Pitching wise, Halbakken took over in the sixth inning, striking out three and giving up two hits over the final two innings. Logan Loe got the start, giving up three runs on four hits over four innings of work. He struck out three.
Marolt and Halbakken led at the plate with a pair of hits each.
Ely 28,
Carlton 0
CARLTON — The Timberwolves started their second game of the day with a 12-run first inning that helped propel them to a 28-0 win over Carlton.
The nine-hit first inning was highlighted by Deegan Richards’ three-run home run. Joey Bianco and Logan Loe also had two hits and four RBIs in the inning.
The Timberwolves added six runs in the second and another 10 runs in the third as they combined for 18 hits as a team.
Drew Marolt got the win on the mound, striking out nine Bulldog batters in his three innings of work. He also put in time at the plate, finishing with four hits and scoring five runs.
Caid Chittum pitched the final two innings for Ely, striking out five. Chittum, along with Erron Anderson added three hits apiece for the Wolves.
Ely head coach Frank Ivancich was high on his team after finally getting outside to start the season and going 2-0 in the process.
“It was just nice to get out on a field today,” Ivancich said. “We did a good job in the first game, it was Deer River's fifth game and our first so they had a bit of an edge with us not being on a field yet. We did a nice job of riding a little wave of adversity especially after giving up 3 runs without a ball leaving the infield. It was a good 1st day for us.”
Ely is scheduled to travel to South Ridge on Monday.
