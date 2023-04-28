AURORA — With the poor weather throughout the area and even worse field conditions this spring, the North Woods baseball team had played just one this season until their Thursday bout with Mesabi East.

But it was hard to tell that the Grizzlies didn’t have much time on the field as they got solid pitching from Louie Panichi and Talon Jarshaw to come out on top 4-2 over the then 6-2 Giants.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments