Late run by Ely leads to 58-53 win over MI-B

MOUNTAIN IRON — The Rangers’ home game against Ely was a back-and-forth battle for three-fourths of the contest.
The lead changed hands numerous times with the score tied 42-42 with 7:43 to play.
However, Brock LaTourell, Joey Bianco and Emmett Faltesek led the Timberwolves to a 16-11 run to end the game with a 58-53 Ely victory.
“I think it was a game of runs and I thought we made the last run to get the win,’’ Ely head coach Tom McDonald said. “I think another two minutes and we might have lost.’’
LaTourell led the charge all night long with 22 points for the visitors.
“He’s struggled all year. That’s the first game he’s really shot like he shot last year. We’ve been waiting on him and he really came through,’’ McDonald said.
The Ely coach said his club needed that as they struggled shooting from the field. “Without him tonight, I don’t think we win.’’
LaTourell found success both outside in the first half and inside in the second stanza.
“A guy like that needs to get to the free throw line, which I thought he did tonight. When he’s shooting well and they’re starting to cover him on the perimeter, I think he needs to get to the rim, which he did tonight,’’ McDonald said.
“He’s a good shooter,’’ Mountain Iron-Buhl head coach Jeff Buffetta said. “You can’t lose him. You have to be disciplined enough to know where he’s at at all times. We lost our focus at times and when we do that a kid like him is going to light you up. He definitely took care of his chances.’’
Ely took the first lead of the game at 8-2 before Asher Zubich (29 points on the night), Jeffrey Kayfes, Nikolas Jesch, Braxton Negen and the Rangers stormed back to go up 20-13.
LaTourell led Ely with a pair of free throws, a steal and a 3-pointer, while Faltesek knocked down a 3-pointer to give the Timberwolves a 23-20 advantage.
That meant it was MI-B’s turn to make a run and they did just that. Zubich scored twice and Negen and Mason Clines each dropped in buckets to give the Rangers a 29-26 halftime lead.
The Rangers opened the second half with a 31-26, but it wouldn’t last long. The game would soon be tied 35-35, 38-38, 40-40 and 42-42.
As LaTourell was finding his groove, Bianco also caught fire with 13 of his 16 points coming in the second half.
The Rangers were ultimately forced to foul as Ely got up 52-47 with 2:15 to go. Faltesek and the Timberwolves made most of their shots to seal the five-point victory.
Asked about Bianco’s strong play down the stretch, McDonald said, “for a sophomore, he’s just so heady out there. I think a lot of the defensive pressure is on him as the point guard. I think he handles it pretty well.’’
The back-and-forth game matched MI-B’s personality, according to Buffetta.
“That’s about where we’re at right now. We’re a little inconsistent. We can look like we’re a veteran team running on all cylinders and at times we look like we’re a very inexperienced team that doesn’t quite understand what we’re trying to get across. I guess the difference is we just have to be better coached and do things a little bit better.
“We’re not being disciplined enough in our decision making on either end of the floor. Hopefully over time we can coach them up and do a better job at it,’’ he added.
Buffetta was pleased with Zubich’s 29-point outing, but said his team has to adjust to the defenses that are focused on Zubich.
“The other teams are playing tight on him too,’’ the MI-B coach said. “Asher has his moments but sometimes we depend on him too much. When he had his chances today, he took care of his chances. He’s getting to the basket a little bit more. I think our other guys have to learn how to utilize the spacing that we have from the way guys are guarding him.’’
In the future, Buffetta hopes to get more guys involved based on the space that is available on the floor due to the defense on Zubich. “We don’t recognize what they're giving us as much as we should.’’
McDonald credited Zubich, as well.
“It’s hard to guard those guys for the entire game. They were starting to hit some shots and Asher was hitting some shots. Just lucky to hang on for the win.’’
Zubich is especially hard to guard because “he’s got so much range. I think sometimes our guys think he isn’t going to shoot that (shot) and he pulls up and knocks that thing down. He’s quick. He goes off the dribble well and he’s got good ball handling skills. We tried multiple guys on him to try to slow him down but he’s a real nice player.’’
Ely hosts Chisholm and MI-B welcomes in Greenway, both on Friday.
Ely 26 32 — 58
MI-B 29 24 — 53
Ely: Joey Bianco, Brock LaTourell 22, Mason Davis 4, Emmett Faltesek 12, Will Davies 2, Harry Simons 2. 3-pointers: LaTourell 5, Faltesek 2. Free throws: 15-21. Total fouls: 6. Fouled out: None.
MI-B: Asher Zubich 29, Mason Clines 8, Jaffrey Kayfes 4, Josh Holmes 2, Nikolas Jesch 6, Braxton Negen 4. 3-pointers: Zubich 4. Free throws: 1-2. Total fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.