CHISHOLM — With a short backstop behind home plate, it’s hard to score from third base at Pergol Field on a wild pitch or passed ball, unless you know the field inside-and-out.
That was the case Monday when the Chisholm U16-18 softball team scored twice on wild pitches in the bottom of the fifth inning en route to a 10-9 victory over Indus at Pergol Field.
According to Chisholm coach Steve Hutchings, it was a well-deserved win for his team, compared to the last time his team faced the Blast.
“From the first time we played them, we played awesome today,” Hutchings said. “Not as many errors. We had some hits. We had good pitching. We did well.”
It would be Indus that would jump out to a 2-0 lead as Vallie Nosan led off with a single and Gail Taylor walked. Nosan stole third and when the ball was thrown into left field, she scored the first run of the game.
Taylor would score on a wild pitch.
The Bluestreaks responded with three runs of their own in the first, with all three of them coming with two outs.
Abby Duchene was hit-by-a-pitch. That was followed by walks to Olivia Hutchings, Emma Sundquist and JC Kohler, which forced home a run.
Lila Maki followed with a two-run single, and Chisholm had the lead.
The Blast responded with a five-run second inning to take a 7-3 lead.
Laney Taylor had an RBI single, and Rylee Maki and Tessa Hasbargen had RBI walks. Nosen had a single and two stolen bases. She scored on another errant throw, and another run scored on a wild pitch.
Chisholm came back with two runs in its half of the second as Quirk walked and was sacrificed to second. Duchane reached on an error, which drove in Quirk, then she eventually scored on a wild pitch.
The Blast would go ahead 8-5 with a run in the third.
Nosen did it all by herself with another base hit, two stolen bases and another error on her steal of third.
The Bluestreaks weren’t finished, however.
In the bottom of the third, Autum Rajkovich reached on an error, stole second and scored on a single by Riley Aultman. Aultman scored when Quirk reached on an error. Quirk scored on a groundout by Katie Pearson.
Chisholm completed its comeback, making it 8-8.
“The girls didn’t quit,” Hutchings said. “They kept on going. They’re coming along. This is basically a brand-new team from the high-school season. We lost five or six seniors. We have a young team.”
“They responded. Some of the girls who haven’t had that many hits this year, they got hits. They’re starting to come through.”
Neither team scored in the fourth, but in the fifth, Hasbargen led off with an inside-the-park home run to force the Bluestreaks hand in the bottom of the fifth.
In the bottom of the fifth, Quirk led off with a single, took second on a groundout and moved to third on a wild pitch. With one out, Duchene walked and stole second.
With two out and Emma Sundquist at the plate, one wild pitch scored Quirk, then on the next pitch, Duchane came home on another wild pitch to end the game.
“That was awesome,” Hutchings said. “Jolene is fast, so that helps quite a bit. They’re fast. This is our home field, so we know the backstop. We tell them that if it’s straight back and rolls up, just keep on going.
“It’s going to hang up in the air there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.