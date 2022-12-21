HIBBING—In their last five games, the Hibbing/Chisholm High School girls hockey team went 183 minutes without a goal.
After a 3-2 win over Northern Lakes, the Bluejackets went 14:23 without finding mesh in that game, then for three-straight games—against Cloquet/Esko/Carlton, Proctor/Hermantown and Grand Rapids/Greenway—or 103 minutes, Hibbing/Chisholm couldn’t find the back of the net.
Against Moose Lake-Willow River, the Bluejackets went just over 15 minutes without a goal.
The Bluejackets finally took the cover off the front of the net at the 15:22 mark of the first period, but the Rebels scored the game-winner at the 12:34 mark of the third period for a 3-2 victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Tuesday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
After what had happened previously, Hyduke was happy with the way his team played, playing hard for 51 minutes.
“We’ve been juggling lines, trying to find some combinations,” Hyduke said. “It was nice to see Aune’s (Boben) line get a couple of goals. What we’re trying to find is a line that can put something up on the scoreboard.
“I thought all three lines had some opportunities. That was nice to see. We moved a lot of kids in-and-out of the lineup, but iIt was a great effort by everyone.”
Great in the fact that once Moose Lake-Willow River got its first goal by Hallie Klavu at the 6:23 mark of the first period, Hyduke didn’t see his team feeling sorry for itself.
“I was looking at the kids after they scored, and they were relaxed,” Hyduke said. “We said, ‘Let’s get it back.’ They did that. I was feeling good about that. The kids weren’t upset about it.
“It was one of those things. The girl took a nice shot and found the far side. I thought our defense was in a good position. It was one of those things.”
That lead only lasted for nine minutes when Boben got the equalizer at 15:22, but the Rebels got on the board at 6:11 of the second period on a goal by Graci Hartl.
In the third period, Hibbing/Chisholm tied it once again when Monroe Rewertz tallied at 7:50, and the game was on.
“We had some great opportunities where we could have won the game, too,” Hyduke said. “It’s unfortunate that they got the go-ahead goal rather than us, but it still didn’t affect how we played and finished the game.
“I thought we finished strong. We worked hard the whole duration of the game.”
That set the stage for Mackenzie Hoffman, who got the game-winner at 12:34.
This time, the Bluejackets couldn’t get one past Moose Lake-Willow River goaltender Mallory Hartl, who stopped 27 shots.
“Moose Lake came in at 7-1, so they’re having a good season,” Hyduke said. “The one thing I was looking for was our kids competing, and we competed. They worked hard. We came up a little short.”
The Bluejackets will host Duluth Marshall at 2:30 p.m. today.
“They’re a nice team,” Hyduke said. “They’ve got some skilled players, and we’re going to have to work hard and play good defense. We’ll have to work for 51 minutes, like we did here. I’ll be happy if we take the effort we gave in this game into this game.
“You want to bring a little more sense of urgency as you move along. We’re getting ready for the Kaposia Tournament. The girls have an Alumni skate Friday, so that will be nice to finish before we head to Kaposia.”
Addison Hess had 27 saves for Hibbing/Chisholm.
MLWR1 1 1—3
HC 10 1—2
First Period — 1. MLWR, Hallie Klavu, 6:23; 2. HC, Aune Boben (Abigail Sullivan), 15:22.
Second Period — 3. MLWR, Gracie Hartl (Sandra Ribich, Megan Hattenberger), 6:11.
Third Period — 4. HC, Monroe Rewertz (Lily Renskers, Boben), 7:50; 5. MLWR, Mackenzie Hoffman, 12:34.
