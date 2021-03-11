HIBBING — It was an old-fashioned Iron Range Conference hockey game.
Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl and Hibbing/Chisholm butted heads for 51 minutes to determine the IRC championship.
When everything was said and done, Joe Allison scored at 14:05 of the third period, breaking a 3-3 tie, and sending the Bluejackets to a 4-3 victory over the Blue Devils Thursday at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.
Both teams finished with 15 conference points to share the title, but more importantly, it should have seeding implications for the Section 7A Tournament. That meeting will be held Monday.
With Hermantown and Duluth Denfeld sure to get the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds, respectively, Hibbing/Chisholm coach Eric Rewertz is hoping to get that third seed.
If the Bluejackets do get it, it’s because of one thing.
“Our senior leadership,” Rewertz said. “We have had outstanding seniors all year, the whole group. At the end of the game, I congratulated them and told them that game was theirs.
“They kept working. They led the way.”
It was senior Ethan Lund that got Hibbing/Chisholm off on the right foot.
After the Bluejackets killed an early penalty, they started pressuring in the Virginia defensive zone.
That paid off at 8:03 when Lund put one behind Blue Devil goalie Ian Kangas.
Virginia came back to tie the game when Ben Ervin scored at 9:26, but Hibbing/Chisholm’s Blake Frider scored back-to-back goals at 13:07 and 15:40 to give the Bluejackets a 3-1 lead after one period of play.
“I thought it was a decent first period,” Virginia coach Cale Finseth said. “It was tight. One went off a skate, then we scored one off of a skate. We got beat off the wall, and we can’t do that. You have to stay outside the guy that’s on the wall.
“That happened on one of their goals. We didn’t get outside of them, and one came from the point as well. We have to pick up sticks. You can’t be looking for the puck. When you’re missing the puck and you don’t have a stick, that’s how goals are scored.”
The Bluejackets kept up that pressure in the second period, but they couldn’t beat Kangas.
Then with 1:42 left in the period, Jace Westerbur went down with an injury.
They sent both teams to the locker room with the intention of resurfacing the ice, playing that final 1:42, then switching sides and beginning the third period.
What kind of an effect was that going to have on the game?
“Jace gave us the motivation,” Finseth said. "He said, ‘Hey guys, pull it off.’ We knew he was hurt, but he’ll get fixed up. The guys rallied around that. And wanted to play for him.
They battled.
“My thoughts are with Jace right now. We want to make sure he’s OK.”
That motivation is exactly the thing Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl needed.
The Blue Devils started taking control early in the third period, and Isaac Flatley paid it off with two goals at 3:46 and 5:53 to tie the game 3-3.
“Even there, the effort was great,” Rewertz said. “We didn’t get the puck bounces and a couple of them got behind our defense there on the one and trickled it. The kid made a great shot on the second goal.
“It’s unfortunate to have a player go down like that. I wish him well, and hope he has a full recovery. I don’t think it (the delay) affected our team. We played on our heels, but our boys battled hard all night long. I’m proud of them.”
The game went back-and-forth from that point on, with both teams getting good scoring chances, then Hibbing/Chisholm got a turnover.
Conner Willard, who was along the left boards, centered the puck to Allison, and he put up-and-over Kangas for the go-ahead goal.
“They’ve worked hard all season, and they’ve been awarded a lot,” Rewertz said. “That was a big one for them. Joe had quite a few chances during the game, and it was nice to see him be the guy to get that last one.”
The Bluejackets staved off a serious threat from Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl after it pulled Kangas, but Hibbing/Chisholm was able to clear the puck a couple of times to hold off the Blue Devils’ charge.
“We missed an assignment on the backcheck, and the guy gets a clean shot away,” Finseth said. “We can’t do that late in the game. That happens when emotions are running high. You forget what the assignment is when you’re out there, but it was a good game.
“We ended up fighting back. Now, we look toward Monday and section seedings and see where we’ll fall, and see who we’ll play.”
Boyer would stop 17 shots, while Kangas had 35 saves.
VMIB 1 0 2 — 3
HC 3 0 1 — 4
First Period — 1. HC, Ethan Lund (Erick Sanborn), 8:03; 2. VMIB, Ben Ervin (Tyler Lamourea), 9:26; 3. HC, Blake Frider (Sanborn, Tristen Babich), pp, 13:07; 4. HC, Frider (Kasey Kemp), 15:40.
Second Period — No scoring.
Third Period — 5. VMIB, Isaac Flatley (Logan Bialke, Lamourea), 3:46; 6. VMIB, Flatley (Tom Nemanich), 5:53; 7. HC, Joe Allison (Conner Willard, Drew Kubena), 14:05.
Goalie Saves — Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl, Ian Kangas 9-11-15—35; Hibbing/Chisholm, Brayden Boyer 8-3-6—17.
Penalties — Virginia/Mountain Iron-Buhl 4-8; Hibbing/Chisholm 3-6.
Girls Basketball
Cherry 68
Deer River 42
CHERRY — Courteney Sajdak and Elle Ridge both had 15 points as the Tigers beat the Warriors at home Thursday.
Kacie Zganjar had nine for Cherry, Jessa Schroetter eight and Lauren S
Staples seven.
Jessica Reigel had 14 points to pace Deer River. Torri Anttila had 10.
DR 24 18 — 42
CHS 39 29 — 68
Deer River: Abby Sheedee 7, Nevaeh Evans 2, Torii Anttila 10, Jessica Reigel 14, Grace Bergland 7, Kaistid Schaaf 2.
Cherry: Ridge 3, Jessa Schroetter 8, Lauren Staples 7, Courteney Sajdak 15, Danielle Clement 3, Kacie Zganjar 9, Faith Zganjar 4, Elle Ridge 15, Jillian Sajdak 4.
Total Fouls: Deer River 17; Cherry 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Deer River 8-13; Cherry 14-21; 3-pointers: Sheedee, Ridge, Courteney Sajdak 2, Clement.
Section 7A Diving Meet
GRAND RAPIDS — The Hibbing High School divers competed well at the 7A Diving finals held at the Robert J. Elkington Middle School Pool Thursday.
As expected, Storm Opdahl of Chisholm Lakes won the competition with 531.90 points. His teammates, Jimmy Nord and tobie Stiles, placed second and third with 441.70 and 408.50 points, respectively.
Tyler Fosso was Hibbing’s first finisher, placing fifth with 319.35 points. Cole Hughes was right behind him in sixth (297.70). Wylie Stenson placed ninth with 244.30.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.