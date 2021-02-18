VIRGINIA — Forty-eight minutes into Virginia/MI-B’s game against perennial Section 7AA power Duluth East, the score was tied 1-1 and the victory was up for grabs.
Blue Devil goalie Ian Kangas was fantastic in net, while his teammates were pressuring the Greyhounds every time they could.
Duluth East finally cracked the code to beating Kangas and slipped a puck just over the goal line for the 2-1 road victory.
“Ian Kangas was outstanding. He played well. He made some big saves, kept us in that hockey game,’’ said Blue Devils head coach Cale Finseth. Some miraculous saves by Kangas — along with a friendly crossbar and pipes — not only kept the score close, but it changed Duluth East’s attitude.
“They were struggling. They were getting frustrated,’’ Finseth said.
Kangas ended the game with 32 saves.
Despite being outshot 14-6 in the opening frame, the teams went into the first intermission tied 0-0, which is exactly where Virginia wanted to be.
“We told the guys. What we needed to do in that first period is come back into the locker room 0-0 or 1-0 us or 1-0 them. We have to be in the hockey game and after two you want to go into the third period with a chance to win the hockey game.
“The players did that tonight. They played hard. I was proud of our effort.’’
In the second period, the Blue Devils skated off a penalty and went on to take the first lead of the game at the 7:22 mark. Dylan Hedley got the puck right out in front of East netminder Dane Callaway and found the back of the net as he beat him to his glove side.
The back-and-forth contest stayed 1-0 for nearly six minutes before Makoto Sudoh grabbed the rebound from Garrett Johnson’s shot and put it past Kangas to tie things up at 1-1, which was the score after two periods of play.
With the game in the balance, Virginia/MI-B had their chances in the third period but just couldn’t get it past Callaway. The same could be said for Duluth East as Kangas came up big on multiple occasions.
The teams went shot for shot and the Devils finally got a breakaway opportunity by Ryan Manninen. He was tripped on his way to the net and the Blue Devils had the power play chance they were hoping for.
Callaway once again turned aside Virginia/MI-B’s shots to keep the game tied.
About 3:30 later, a shot from Duluth East’s Cole Christian just barely crossed the goal line. The goal at 2:52 proved to be the game winner.
The Devils pulled Kangas with about 40 seconds to go and couldn't get any real shots on goal before time expired.
“It wasn’t a lopsided hockey game. We had pressure and they had pressure. It was back and forth. It was a fun game to be involved in,’’ Finseth said. “I’m not into moral victories, but they did play a heck of a hockey game today. I’m proud of them.’’
Considering Section 7A V/MI-B was taking on the bigger Section 7AA Greyhounds, the Devils coach was happy with what he saw from his team. “If we play like that against the majority of our 7A opponents, we’re going to win hockey games.’’
Again “games like that that are tight …. It comes down to just little minor mistakes and we made one coming off the bench there in the third period. We got a late jump on them entering the zone and it cost us a goal.’’
Finseth and the team will go back and review the game tape to work on those little things because his squad is playing for mid-March and the playoffs.
With everything considered, he believes the Devils are going in the right direction.
“Practices of late have been good. They bring energy every day and enjoy being at the rink. It’s fun to watch them when they give an effort like that.’’
V/MI-B (5-5) plays North Shore in Silver Bay Saturday.
Duluth East 0 1 1 — 2
Virginia/MI-B 0 1 0 — 1
First period: No scoring.
Second period: 1, VMIB, Dylan Hedley (Isaac Flatley, Brennan Peterson), 9:38; 2, DE, Makoto Sudoh (Garrett Johnson), 15:23.
Third period: 3, DE, Cole Christian (Matthew Locker, Kaden Nelson), 14:08.
Saves: Ian Kangas, VMIB, 14-8-10—32; Dane Callaway, DE, 6-3-11—20.
