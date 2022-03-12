DULUTH — The No. 4 Mountain Iron-Buhl boys’ basketball team found themselves tied with No. 5 Duluth Marshall 65-65 with about three minutes to play in their Section 7A quarterfinal contest.
A back-and-forth battle for the first 45 minutes, the game would go to the team that found a way to finish.
The Rangers were that team, outscoring the Hilltoppers 12-2 down the stretch to get the 77-67 win and advance into Wednesday’s 7A semifinals against top-seeded Cherry. Finishing strong for the win, MI-B head coach Jeff Buffetta stressed the importance of staying calm down the stretch.
“We were stressing that the entire game,” Buffetta said. “Just play our game. It was nice to see us handle adversity out there. We had a little lead and they would come back and tie it but we never lost our confidence. We did what we needed to do and moved the ball a little more to get to the basket. When we’re sharing the ball like that and getting more people touches it makes a difference for us.”
The Rangers and the Hilltoppers both came out with strong starts. Alex Olson grabbed the opening bucket off the tip for Marshall while Mason Clines got MI-B on the board with an attempted layup that eventually counted thanks to a goaltending call on the ‘Toppers.
Josh Holmes for MI-B and Jasper Timm for Marshall exchanged buckets just before Asher Zubich and Brooks Johnson did the same for their teams to keep things tied at six. Timm and Johnson, both six-foot-three guards, were key pieces that the Ranger defense had hoped to limit coming into the game.
Two threes from Timm helped Marshall go up 13-10 on MI-B but the Rangers went on a nine-point run to take the lead. MiCaden Clines got two straight buckets before Zubich added a layup and then a three-point play to continue the stretch.
Timm responded with a pull-up jumper to stop the run, but the Rangers got points from Cooper Salinas, Holmes and Zubich again to go up nine, 24-15. Later leading 28-19, the Rangers watched the gap close as Marshall’s Timm and Johnson started hitting late shots.
Two free throws from Timm along with back-to-back buckets from Johnson made it 28-25 with under a minute to play. Olson closed out the half with a bucket in the paint to put things at 28-27 heading into the break.
MI-B did what work they could on defending the pair of Hilltopper guards, with Buffetta saying they executed their game plan well for the most part.
“They’re good and long and they can elevate their shots,” Buffetta said. “You just have to stay with it when you’re playing good shooters like that. Sometimes you put your head down when they’re hitting those but you can’t. Good players are going to make shots. We had to stick to our plan and I thought the guys did that. Give Marshall credit for how they played despite all of that.”
The Hilltoppers came out in the second half and nearly ran away with the game. Trailing 34-33, Marshall went on a 10-point stretch with a pair of buckets each from Johnson and Mason Boos that put them up 43-34.
The Rangers climbed back into things with buckets in the paint from Zubich and Salinas made it a five-point game, 43-38. Nik Jesch then hit the first MI-B three of the game to cut it to one. After a Boos bucket, Jesch nailed another one to knot the game up at 45.
Marshall went up five on their next short run with buckets from Olson and Johnson, but MI-B didn’t let the lead balloon again, knotting things up on a three point play from Zubich and a bucket in the paint from Mason Clines.
Neither team pulled away from the other until the final three minutes of the game. Trailing 65-62, Ben Bergeron hit a three for Marshall to tie things up, but the final stretch was all MI-B. Buckets from Clines, Jesch, and Zubich put the game away as Marshall was only able to score once down the stretch.
Securing the 77-67 win, Buffetta said his team played a solid game, especially down low with the way the Hilltoppers liked to take away the three.
“Both teams were playing hard perimeter defense. We were forcing them to the basket and they were doing the same to us. Both teams like the three but we were pushing each other off of that so now it’s about finishing down low and we were capable of doing that. I’m glad we started to lean towards going inside near the end.”
The win puts MI-B into the 7A semifinals with Cherry. Facing the top-seeded Tigers, Buffetta says it’ll be another tough game for his squad.
“They’re the No, 1 seed and they have some tremendous athletes and shooters. They’ve earned their seed. We’re going to have to come out and play ball.
Wednesday’s semifinal game is set for 5:30 p.m. at UMD.
DM 27 40 — 67
MIB 28 49 — 77
Duluth Marshall: Jasper Timm 14, Carter Boos 2, Ben Bergeron 7, Mason Boos 4, Brooks Johnson 24, Alex Olson 11; Three pointers: Timm 2, Bergeron 1, Johnson 1, Olson 1; Free throws: 6-8; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: Olson.
Mountain Iron-Buhl: Asher Zubich 35, Cooper Salinas 9, Mason Clines 8, Josh Holmes 6, Nik Jesch 13, MiCaden Clines 6; Three pointers: Zubich 1, Jesch 2; Free throws: 12-13; Total fouls: 15; Fouled out: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.