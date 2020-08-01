Late-game dramatics give E-G playoff opener win, 4-3

ELY — The Eveleth-Gilbert Senior Babe Ruth baseball team had a flare for the dramatic Saturday in their playoff opener with International Falls.
Down 3-2 heading into the top of the seventh inning, the Golden Bears needed to score quickly to stay alive in the 8th District playoffs winners bracket.
With two runners on base, a single from Brandon Lind that landed just inside the right field line brought home Zach Lindseth to tie the game. Previously reaching after being hit by a pitch, the hit also moved Tommy Schlotec to third base and Eveleth-Gilbert’s third baseman knew it was now or never if he wanted to score with two outs.
Carter Flannigan at the plate, International Falls pitcher Jett Tomczak released the pitch and Schlotec took off from third. Schlotec had just enough speed as his dive home beat out the tag, scoring the go-ahead run to put his squad up 4-3.
Eveleth-Gilbert pitcher Brandon Lind closed out his phenomenal complete game in the bottom of the seventh, recording three outs in three at-bats to seal the win for the Bears, setting up a date with top-seeded Ely in the next game.
Eveleth-Gilbert head coach Jamie Lindseth expected a close game, especially if both teams were playing at their best.
“It was a good game,” Lindseth said. “We knew it would be close. If everybody is taking care of the baseball and throwing strikes and everybody is trying to put the ball in play, it’s going to be a close game. We had a couple mistakes and any team is going to try and take advantage of those mistakes.”
On the seventh inning comeback, Lindseth says his squad showed tremendous amounts of leadership to take back the lead for the final time.
“It starts with your leaders. Zach [Lindseth] came up struggling. He’s been frustrated and then he gets us a base hit to get the inning going. And then it takes a guy like Tommy to make what he did happen. They all did what they had to do. He went and stole home on his own. I can’t take any credit for that.”
International Falls got the scoring started in the bottom of the second inning after Riley Larson led things off with a single to left field. Next up, Simon Palm drove him home with a double to deep center field.
A blooper to right field from Owen Wherley moved Palm to third and he was brought home thanks to a sacrifice fly from Blaine Humbert.
The Golden Bears managed to respond with a run in the top of the fourth after Schlotec reached on an infield single that got caught between the pitcher and the shortstop. Designated hitter Kodi Intihar at the plate, Schlotec made his way to second on a wild pitch and then stole third later in the at-bat to put him 90 feet from home.
Intihar came up big in the at-bat himself, ripping a single down the left field line to score Schlotec, putting Eveleth-Gilbert on the scoreboard for the first time.
E-G tied things up an inning later and started things off with a leadoff walk for Andrew Hakly. Lindseth now up at the plate, another wild pitch from International Falls pitcher Joe Talmage allowed Hakly to advance all the way to third. Lindseth flew out for the second out, leaving Hakly at third base.
He’d score shortly after that, however. Schlotec at the plate, yet another wild pitch from Talmage gave Hakly the time he needed to sprint home for the score, knotting the game up at 2. Schlotec then reached on a walk but Talmage got the third out quickly after to end the inning.
International Falls had their share of late game success as well, bringing the go-ahead run home in the bottom of the sixth inning.
With one out, Larson and Palm reached in a single and an outfield error, respectively. Palm, now at third, made his way home after Wherley dropped a single into shallow center field, putting his squad up 3-2 with one inning to go.
The Bears’ seventh inning response, however, put the opening playoff tilt in their favor thanks, in part, to the pitching of Brandon Lind on the mound.
“Brandon threw well and it was nice to get a whole game out of him,” coach Lindseth said after the game. “These few days are going to be all about arms. How many do we have and how many can keep throwing. We have probably eight or nine kids that can throw the ball fairly well so it’s nice to have him go out and keep all of our options open for the next few games.”
Eveleth-Gilbert had an immediate turnaround and shortly after started their next playoff game with the hosting team Ely. That game was still in progress when this edition went to press.
Now officially in playoff mode, Lindseth says his squad has everything they need if they want to keep succeeding.
“It’s tough mentally to be out here playing a lot of games in only a few days but our guys are just glad to be out here. I told them that they have the keys to the bus now and they have to drive it now. I can’t do anything more for them. But we’re excited about the opportunity to keep going.”
Eveleth-Gilbert lost 12-4 in their second game Saturday and will play at noon in an elimination game. Their opponent had not been determined as this edition went to press.
